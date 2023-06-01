EU COMMISSION €125m Italian scheme approved to support intermodal freight transport – News

Promotion of intermodal transport to move freight traffic from the road for a reduction of the environmental, health and social impact related to traffic. This is the goal that prompted the European Commission to approve a 125 million euro Italian scheme.

On the other hand, encouraging freight transport to switch from exclusively road transport to combined road-short-sea transport is in line with the objectives of the European Strategy for Sustainable and Intelligent Mobility and the European Green Deal.

Under the scheme, which will run until 31 December 2027, aid will take the form of direct grants. The scheme is open to hauliers who transport their cargo vehicles by water on eligible sea lanes from one Italian port to another port in the European Economic Area.

And the aid will partially cover the higher costs of short sea shipping versus road-only transport options. The amount of aid will be calculated on the basis of the kilometers avoided on the Italian road network. Beneficiaries will be able to receive a maximum of 0.30 euros per vehicle-kilometre.