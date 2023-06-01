Giulia Tramontano’s body found in a park in Senago, boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello confesses to the murder

Giulia Tramontano’s body was found in the night. She was in an abandoned green area in Senago in the Milan area. Her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello confessed to the murder of her 29-year-old in her seventh month of pregnancy. The girl had been wanted since May 29 last year. Subsequently, the circumstance of the dispute with her boyfriend emerged. Impgnatiello was in a relationship with another girl. Tramontano had discovered it shortly before disappearing. Some traces of blood were found in the barman’s car yesterday. Impagnatiello is in the barracks in Senago for the interrogation of the public prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo, owner of the investigation together with Letizia Mannella. He is accused of murder, concealment of a corpse and non-consensual abortion. He would be in custody. The man allegedly confessed.

The investigations

According to what the news agency writes Ansa Impagnatiello indicated the woman’s body hidden in a strip of land behind the garage of a building in via Monte Rosa in Senago, in the Milan area, not far from the couple’s home. Investigators yesterday found traces of blood in her car, a white T-Roc SUV. There is also a photo of Impagnetiello as he leaves the house, which is considered important for the investigation. The suspicion is that he was the one who wrote the text messages with which Tramontano said goodbye to his friends and family on Saturday evening.

At that moment, it is suspected, the girl was already dead. That day Giulia had met the other girl Alessandro was seeing. She had recently discovered its existence. That girl was pregnant, like her, by Impagnetiello, who already has a six-year-old daughter born from another relationship. The other girl had contacted Giulia to also tell her about how Impagnetiello painted her. Both women, previously unaware of each other, since last April had begun to have suspicions that the 30-year-old was in another relationship.

Warranty information

The investigators notified Impagnateello of the guarantee information yesterday. Traces of blood were also found in the apartment. The Scientific Information Group (Ris) of the carabinieri analyzed the house located in via Novella in Senago. Investigators also obtained a forensic copy of his cell phone. The searches in the last few hours have concentrated in the Groane park, in the Senago baseball field and along the Villoresi canal. The last exchange of messages on WhatsApp between Giulia and a friend of hers dates back to Saturday evening, around 21.30. The 29-year-old said she had had an argument with her partner and she wrote: “I’m a little upset, but now I’m going to sleep.” According to the investigation, however, at that time Tramontano was already dead. And that answer would have been sent by Impagnetiello.

The other report by Alessandro Impagnetiello

With his colleague-lover, of American nationality, the 30-year-old allegedly spoke ill of his girlfriend several times. Also claiming that he had mental problems. From the complaint of the 30-year-old, presented on Sunday, a whole series of inconsistencies would then also emerge, such as a place with a non-existent address where, according to him, his fiancée would go. In the surveillance cameras Giulia viva is framed for the last time on Saturday at around 7 pm. According to the prosecutors, in the Impagnetiello murder he may have been helped by an accomplice. Cameras tracked the T-Roc’s path that night. The SUV stopped in the Groane park area, around a baseball field. The carabinieri also searched the area of ​​the Villoresi canal. At midnight Impagnatiello showed up as he left the house for the neighbors. “You’re a killer, you suck,” they yelled at him.

The searches

The military, firefighters and civil protection searched for Giulia in the hinterland countryside, in the Villoresi canal and in the two smaller canals that flow in that area, the Pudiga and the Garbogera. The divers have dredged the waters of the Seveso. A helicopter has been flying over the area all day. The day before yesterday, his sister Claudia, his father Franco and his mother Loredana showed up at Alessandro Impagnatiello’s apartment. Big words and some slaps flew. Then the barman returned to the barracks to tell Giulia’s last minutes. Yesterday Impagnatiello’s mother had joined him Impagnatiello with his partner in Senago: «We need to find Giulia. You are important to us. How is Alexander? Depressed.” Impagnatiello, barman at the Armani Bamboo in via Manzoni in Milan, is accused not only of aggravated voluntary homicide, but also of concealing a body and non-consensual termination of pregnancy.

