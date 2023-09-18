Gonarthrosis – Unisalus Medical Center

What is gonarthrosis?

The Gonarthrosiso knee osteoarthritisit’s a chronic joint disease which causes the deterioration of articular cartilage of the knee.

In fact, this cartilage plays an important function in cushioning and protecting the knee bones. When cartilage degrades, bones are exposed to wear and tear and can cause pain, stiffness and limitations in movement.

The Gonarthrosis it can be unilateral, when it affects only one of the knees, or bilateral if it affects both knees.

Who does it hit?

The Gonarthrosis it is a pathology that mainly affects older people, especially after the age of 60.

The incidence is in fact equal to 20-30% in individuals aged 60 to 70, increasing up to 50% for people over 80. In 2/3 of cases this affects both knees.

However, it can also affect younger patients or athletes, who could develop it due to repeated trauma to the knee.

Causes of Gonarthrosis

In general, the Gonarthrosis it is caused by one combination of random factors. It is in fact quite rare for this to depend on a single cause.

There can be many causes that lead to the development of Gonarthrosis. Among these are:

Symptoms Gonarthrosis

I symptoms of gonarthrosis include:

Knee pain, painful sensation that increases when you move or perform physical activity Joint stiffness, especially present in the morning Swelling Fatigue during daily activities Redness and sensation of heat in one or both knees

In some cases, it can also cause knee instability and creaks during movement.

Diagnosis

The diagnosis of gonarthrosis it is carried out by the Orthopedic specialist following a visit in which, in addition to examining the patient, the specialist will carry out a careful medical history.

The Doctor may also refer the patient to other specialists, such as specialists in Pain therapyin order to allow the best treatment of the pathology.

Treatment of Gonarthrosis

There are many options for treating Gonarthrosis. Typically, treatment begins with conservative measures, such as rest, use of anti-inflammatories, and application of ice. Physical therapy can also be helpful in improving muscle strength and knee flexibility. This treatment is particularly effective if the disease is promptly diagnosed.

A treatment proposal for Gonarthrosis can be carried out using a three-step protocol:

Cleaning, carried out through ozone therapy, lubrication, through hyaluronic acid, regeneration through the PRP method

This treatment, performed by specialists of Pain therapyexploits the principles of‘Ozone therapya medical therapy without side effects, to that of hyaluronic acid allowing an effective treatment of the pathology.

Prevention of Gonarthrosis

There are also some preventative measures that can help prevent it Gonarthrosis. Among these are:

Maintain a healthy weight, practicing regular movementAvoid knee injuriesExercise regularly to keep muscles strongCarry out the exercises provided by the Physiotherapist, following his instructions

In summary, the Gonarthrosis it’s a chronic joint disease which affects the knee and can cause pain and limitations in movement. There are many treatment options available, from conservative measures to surgical interventions, but there are also some preventative measures that can help maintain joint wellness.

You suffer or think you suffer from Gonarthrosis? Do you want to have a visit with the expert doctors of Unisalus Medical Center?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

