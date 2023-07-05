Good and bad anxiety: the symptoms and what to do

What to do when you go over the limit

by CINZIA LUCCHELLI

Anxiety is part of us. And we need it. Without anxiety we would have become extinct: as predators and prey, without an element of alarm to activate flight and attack behavior, we would not have survived. In the right measure it pushes us to stay alert and achieve goals. An interrogation, a work deadline, a speech in public. But when it is excessive it can become pervasive and have debilitating consequences. The good news, for those who are more vulnerable, is that as the brain learns to be anxious, it can also learn not to be. Change isn’t easy, but it’s possible: the brain is adaptable.



The word anxiety comes from the Latin to be angry which means to squeeze, suffocate, oppress. Restlessness, anguish, worry, apprehension, breathlessness, trepidation. If the Inuit have many words for snow, we have many to express this condition. More or less scientifically appropriate, they tell us how much anxiety is meaningful to us.

Subscribe to read too

Sources

“Anxiety” by Jospeh LeDoux (Raffaello Cortina Publisher)

Luigia Trabace Professor of Pharmacology at the University of Foggia

Massimo Pasquini Professor of Psychiatry at La Sapienza, University of Rome

Riccardo Williams psychoanalyst and professor of Dynamic Psychology at Sapienza University of Rome

Delia Cantu neuropsychomotor specialist, Somatic Experiencing practitioner, Health anthropology

A production

Editorial supervision Annalisa D’Aprile

Graphics Eva Csuthi (Accenture MediaTech), Development Angel Patricio Susanna (Accenture MediaTech)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

