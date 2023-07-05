Usa, bag of white powder found in the White House: it has been evacuated. Maybe cocaine, open an investigation

White powder, likely cocaine, was found in the West Wing of the White House. The discovery took place on Sunday evening by Intelligence, immediately causing the evacuation of the building. This was reported by CNN, which cites a source of the Secret Services. The white powder was in a ziplock bag, left in a common area and not, US intelligence said, in someone’s office. US President Joe Biden was at Camp David at the time of the discovery. After a while, the alarm went off and visitors’ tours of the presidential residence resumed.

