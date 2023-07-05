Home » Usa, bag of white powder found in the White House: it has been evacuated. Maybe cocaine, open an investigation
World

Usa, bag of white powder found in the White House: it has been evacuated. Maybe cocaine, open an investigation

by admin
Usa, bag of white powder found in the White House: it has been evacuated. Maybe cocaine, open an investigation

White powder, likely cocaine, was found in the West Wing of the White House. The discovery took place on Sunday evening by Intelligence, immediately causing the evacuation of the building. This was reported by CNN, which cites a source of the Secret Services. The white powder was in a ziplock bag, left in a common area and not, US intelligence said, in someone’s office. US President Joe Biden was at Camp David at the time of the discovery. After a while, the alarm went off and visitors’ tours of the presidential residence resumed.

See also  General Dynamics test-fired drone-borne drone was named "Kitty Hawk" | U.S. Army | Drones | Atomic Energy

You may also like

We review the Queens Of The Stone Age...

Longjiao San and “Yu Gu Yao” Collaborate: Introducing...

News Udinese – Deulofeu at the center of...

Marseille, 27-year-old died after being hit by a...

What does the plant tusst cure | Magazine

In Kramatorsk, in the bombed restaurant where the...

Exchange of accusations between Kiev and Moscow: “Possible...

The White House was briefly evacuated on Sunday...

Mercosur Partners Clash Over Venezuela Crisis and Disqualification...

Peter Sijarto in Banja Luka awarding agricultural machinery...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy