Carlo Ancelotti coach of Brazil from 2024 – Football

(ANSA) – SAO PAULO, JULY 05 – Carlo Ancelotti will be the coach of Brazil starting from the 2024 Copa America, which will be played between June and July next year in the United States. The coach will move into his new position once his contract with Real Madrid ends. The CBF, the Brazilian Football Federation, has confirmed that Fernando Diniz will lead the team until the arrival of Ancelotti. (HANDLE).



]]>

]]>

