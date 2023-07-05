Home » Carlo Ancelotti coach of Brazil from 2024 – Football
Sports

Carlo Ancelotti coach of Brazil from 2024 – Football

by admin
Carlo Ancelotti coach of Brazil from 2024 – Football

(ANSA) – SAO PAULO, JULY 05 – Carlo Ancelotti will be the coach of Brazil starting from the 2024 Copa America, which will be played between June and July next year in the United States. The coach will move into his new position once his contract with Real Madrid ends. The CBF, the Brazilian Football Federation, has confirmed that Fernando Diniz will lead the team until the arrival of Ancelotti. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Sampdoria, the wire transfers for the payment of salaries have started

You may also like

Borsa Italiana, the comment of the session of...

WImbledon: mammoth program follows rain chaos – sport.ORF.at

F1 at Silverstone: Copse, Maggots and Becketts, the...

LA Galaxy Clinches Victory in Intense Derby Against...

the doping control of Russian and Belarusian athletes...

Wimbledon 2023: Day three sees Jodie Burrage, Iga...

Barcelona Reaches Agreement to Sign Atletico Parana Striker...

They threatened him with amputation, now he is...

«all of Italy» in campo-breaking latest news

Game dates of the Austrians on Wednesday

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy