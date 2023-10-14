Good for the body: Why you should drink chia lemon water in the morning

Whether in bread, porridge or pudding – chia seeds have long been known as a healthy superfood. With the following recipe idea you can also consume it as a drink.

If you want to start your day actively and healthily, chia lemon water is a good option. The seeds are rich in antioxidants, proteins, fiber, vitamins and minerals. The trendy drink supports weight loss as it stimulates the metabolism.

That’s why chia seeds are healthy

Chia seeds absorb a lot of liquid. By swelling in water, they fill the stomach, create a long-lasting feeling of satiety and thus curb the appetite.

In addition, carbohydrates are only released very slowly in the body and blood sugar levels remain constant. In combination with lots of exercise and targeted muscle building, chia water is a good support for losing weight.

This is how chia lemon water works

First, the chia seeds have to swell. To do this, fill a glass half full with water (approx. 150 ml) and soak the chia seeds in it for at least half an hour. Tip: You can also do this step in the evening and then use the finished chia water in the morning. Then squeeze the lemon into the glass with the swollen chia seeds. If desired, sweeten it a little more (e.g. with stevia) and add ice cubes. Pour in water and enjoy garnished with a fresh mint sprig.

You can drink up to three glasses of this weight loss drink per day. Then the recommended daily amount of 15 g (3 teaspoons) of chia seeds has been reached.