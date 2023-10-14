Five on Friday: This is what winners look like

Bild: Huawei

The Huawei Watch Ultimate costs a slim 3000 euros if you buy it in the new version called Design. The difference to the otherwise cheaper model versions: The bezel has six segments made of 18 carat gold, and the crown and the two side buttons are also made of gold. The watch case is made of robust zirconium, the bracelet is made of titanium with gold elements. All other technical details correspond to the Ultimate series: 1.5-inch AMOLED display, sapphire crystal, ECG sensors and a maximum diving depth of 100 meters. Once again, Huawei insists on inserting its company logo into the dial: This is likely to deter many potential buyers. (misp.)

