Goodbye to gray Fiats, the future is in color | FormulaPassion – Auto World

Electric future, connected and… in colour. Fiat’s market strategy is taking on ever clearer and more precise implications: the latest announcement made by the Turin-based carmaker concerns the halt in the production of Fiat models Color: Greya decision taken on the word of Fiat itself, “to enhance the importance of colors in life, embodying the Italian lifestyle and reaffirming the value of the brand’s Nuova Dolce Vita”.

Fiat 600e protagonist

To communicate this, the Turin company has decided to share a video in which Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Stellantis, gets on board the new 600e and takes a deep dive into colour, under the banner of the claim “ITALIA. THE LAND OF COLORS. FIAT. THE MARK OF COLORS”.

Future in color

A colorful future therefore, given that from today the colors of the current and forthcoming Fiat range are inspired by the Italian sea, sun, earth and sky: in fact, we recall that the current line-up of the Turin brand, which includes the new 500, 500 Hybrid, 500X, Panda and Tipo, is available in different shades of color, including Bianco Gelato, Arancio Sicilia, Arancio Paprika, Rosso Passione, Blu Dipinto di Blu, Blu Italia, Blu Venezia, Verde Rugiada, Verde Foresta, Rose Gold and Nero Cinema, all characterized by evocative names that recall the scenic beauty and sweet life of our country.

Francois speaks

“We broke the rules: we decided to discontinue production of gray Fiat cars. It is a demanding and disruptive choice, which aims to further strengthen Fiat’s leadership as a brand of joy, color and optimism. Italy is the country of colors and, starting today, also of Fiat cars François said. This choice reaffirms to people the values ​​of the New Dolce Vita and the Italian DNA embodied by the Brand. Fiat wants to inspire people to live with optimism and positivity and this will also be one of the missions of the new Fiat 600e, the electric car for families and friends, which will be presented on July 4th“.

FP | Andrew Trezza

