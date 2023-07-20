‘Google experiments with AI tools capable of writing news’

Google is testing a product that uses artificial intelligence to write news articles, and has given a first demonstration to the managers of the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal. The product, known within Google as Genesis, is capable of taking information and generating news. According to reports from the New York Times, Mountain View believes that Genesis could serve as a personal assistant for journalists, automating some tasks and therefore leaving more time for others. “In partnership with publishers, especially small ones, we’re in the early stages of exploring ideas for offering potential AI tools that can help reporters in their jobs,” Jenn Crider, a Google spokeswoman, told the New York Times.

