For some years now, Google has accustomed us to the debut of a new compact and cost-effective phone, put on sale between one and the other of its main smartphones: it was like this for the Pixel 3A, then for the 4A, for the 5A and now for the Pixel 6A.

Not all of them have been officially available in Italy, but this one has: costs 459 euros, can already be booked and available from July 28th. One of the typical characteristics of the Pixel is therefore respected: it costs less (or even much less) than two older brothers, 6 and 6 Pro (which we tried last February). And the other is also respected, the one that has to do with compact dimensions: the Pixel 6A has a 6.1 ”OLED FHD + display, with 60 Hz refresh, and weighs 176 grams.

The processor, however, is the same Google Tensor of previous phones, so we tried it to see if the third, unwritten Pixel law is also respected: does it offer good performance even if it is less large and less expensive?

How it is made and how it goes the Pixel 6A

Aesthetically, the little Pixel is characterized above all by the fact that the contrasting back band, the one that houses the two 12 MP cameras, is less pronounced than usual. Just now that we were getting used to using it as a support for the index.

Speaking of fingers, the fingerprint sensor, placed under the display, is really, really fast: nothing to do with that of the larger 6 and 6 Pro, confirming that the problem (if it was a problem) was a software problem. Remaining at the screen, despite only the 60 Hz refresh, which in 2022 are actually a bit anachronistic, it is really nice: well-defined images, colors not too heavy, good response to touches. Wanting to find some defects, it is a bit small (but it is something that is noticeable only after a certain age) and the brightness sensor is far too conservative, which often forces you to intervene manually.

Probably it is a choice due to the intention not to tire too much the battery, which has a capacity of 4400 mAh, although there seems to be no need: with moderate use, the Pixel 6A goes quietly for even a day and a half. The charging part is more annoying: not only is there no power supply in the package, but the phone supports the rapid one only up to 18Wso it will still take (a long) time to bring it back to 100%.



The Google Pixel 6A (left) compared to the Pixel 6

The operating system and photos

In everyday use, the Pixel 6A does what we like best in a smartphone, and in general in technological devices: it stays in its place, it is unobtrusive, it is a help and not a hindrance in everyday activities, from browsing on Chrome to managing emails, from chats to the use of social networks, to a little gaming that is not too demanding. And it does everything right, always smooth even with so many apps open.

The operating systemwhich is perhaps one of its greatest qualities: it is pure Android, always updated, without many frills and yet with many goodies and small attentions that are appreciated, from music recognition that sounds us around the translation snapshot, from the synchronization of appointments of Google Calendar with our position in the world to smart alarms, to integration with the voice assistant.

The other area in which we found it excellent is obviously the photography: the two rear sensors are more than adequate to give always successful shots, with an enviable constancy even in low light conditions. And where the hardware does not reach, the software thinkswith options for photo enhancement, for last-minute retouching, for highlighting faces or removing unwanted objects (or people) thanks to the Magic Eraser function.



The exterior of Friends’ Central Perk, made of Lego and photographed with the Pixel 6A



The interior of Friends’ Central Perk, made of Lego and photographed with the Pixel 6A

As mentioned, the Pixel 6A can already be ordered, not only on the Google Store but even on Amazon, which is an appreciable novelty: by July 28, those who book it on the Google site will receive a couple of Pixel Buds A-Series (which are these); same thing on Amazon, but only for the first 500 customers.

Speaking of headphones, both the Google Store and Amazon can also be ordered new Pixel Buds Pro, which cost 219 euros; and in general, all the models of the Pixel range can be found on Amazon today: the 6 starting from 649 euros and the 6 Pro from 899 euros.

