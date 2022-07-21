Listen to the audio version of the article

The energy transition begins with sea water becoming essential for the production of hydrogen. All this through a system of innovative technologies with which the production, accumulation and use of energy is foreseen, which is born in a process characterized by the green transition. This is the goal of the research project named Prometh2eus which aims at the production of green H2 through an innovative solid oxide electrolyser powered by sea water. An ambitious plan that is part of the initiative of the universities of Genoa (lead partner), Cagliari and Brescia as part of the Pnrr (“Green revolution and ecological transition”, “Renewable energy, hydrogen, grid and sustainable mobility”, “Research and development on hydrogen “), and financed by the European Union-Next Generation Eu with a dowry of 3.5 million euros.

Between decarbonization and transition

The research and experimentation project is part of the path of decarbonization and energy transition, with which the aim is precisely to produce energy from alternative sources, thus reducing CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

A challenge that starts from the universities to then find a concrete application on the field. It is no coincidence that the program in which the three universities participated included the implementation of fundamental research projects for the production of clean and green hydrogen, innovative technologies for the storage and transport of hydrogen and its transformation into derivatives and e-fuels, and fuel cells for stationary and mobility applications.

We aim for innovative technologies

“The project – says Vittorio Tola, scientific manager and lecturer at the University of Cagliari at the Department of Mechanical, Chemical and Materials Engineering (Dimcm) – is aimed at developing innovative processes, systems and components for the production, storage and use of hydrogen from renewable sources “.

Upstream of the process that aims at the production of green energy, therefore, the exploitation and enhancement of natural resources within a path marked by innovation. “The characterizing aspect is the development of innovative technologies for the production of hydrogen from sea water so as to limit, in a perspective of green hydrogen production on a global scale, the use of respectful water resources”