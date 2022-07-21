Hautacam, July 21, 2022 – After Alps i think about it Pyreneesin stage 18to issue a probably definitive verdict: the strongest of the Tour de France 2022 is Jonas Vingegaard. Thanks to the Dane but also to his own Jumbo-Vismawho with painstaking work first helps the yellow jersey (now also with polka dots) to replicate every attack of Tadej Pogacar and then even launches the final attack of the leader of the general classification, who makes a void on the last climb and in one fell swoop secures the fraction and, barring sensational collapses in Saturday’s time trial, the whole Big loop. Already, Pogacarnow well overdue 3’26” in the ranking: the reigning champion tries in every way to blow the bank but he is the one to jump. There is also a downhill fall in the way that gives cycling an image destined to remain in history: Vingegaard (who previously had in turn risked slipping) stops and waits for his rival, who thanks him with a handshake. In short, only one will win the Tour, but behind the triumphal ride of the Dane there are the generosity and courage of the Slovenian, no longer invincible as in previous years but much more human: even and above all in the moment of defeat. He takes his breath away stage 19the Castelnau-Magnoac-Cahors from 188,3 km: the only altitude difficulties are 2 GPM fourth category that should not scare the sprinters remained in the group, which in this one Tour they have had worse days.

From the group, left without Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) e Chris Froome (Israel-Premier Tech), little cousin of the Col d’Aubisque (16,4 km with an average slope of 7,1%) takes advantage of a large group of attackers: among them there is Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), who tries to attack the polka dot jersey of Simon Geschke (Cofidis). At the head of the race there are also Tiesj Benoot, Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Daniel Philippe Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers), Bob Jungels (AG2R Citroen Team), Patrick Konrad, Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Matteo Jorgenson, Enric Mas, Charles Verona, Gorka Izagirre (Movistar Team), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain Victorious), Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM), Alexandr Riabushenko, Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan Team), Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost), Andreas Kron (Lotto Soudal), Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), Michael Woods, Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech) e Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange-Jayco). Meanwhile in a group on the Col de Spandelles (10,3 km with an average slope of8,3%) the forcing of theUAE Team Emirates: is the prelude to the attack of Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), con Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) who, as always, responds present. For the first time we see the assault too Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) before being taken over by the usual couple: the descent turns out to be a trap first for Vingegaardwhich avoids the fall for a breath and then for Pogacar, which instead slips. The yellow jersey slows down and waits for his rival, who thanks him with a handshake: an image destined to remain in the history of cycling. On the first ramps of the climb towards You won’t tell me (13,6 km with an average slope of 7,8%) in front of us Van Aert, Martinez e Pinot: the last two then lose contact, while the Belgian is hooked by Vingegaard e Pogacar. The forcing of the duo of Jumbo-Visma sends the Slovenian into crisis: it is the prelude to the success of the yellow jersey, which puts both hands on the victory of the Tour.

Order of arrival stage 18 Tour de France 2022

1) Jonas Vingegaard (TJV) in 3h59’50”

2) Tadej Pogacar (UAD) +1’04”

3) Wout Van Aert (TJV) +2’10”

4) Geraint Thomas (IGD) +2’54”

5) David Gaudu (GFC) +2’58”

6) Alexey Lutsenko (AST) +3’09”

7) Daniel Felipe Martinez (IGD) +3’09”

8) Sepp Kuss (TJV) +3’27”

9) Aleksandr Vlasov (BOH) +4’04”

10) Thibaut Pinot (GFC) +4’09”

Tour de France 2022 general classification

1) Jonas Vingegaard (TJV) in 71h53’34”

2) Tadej Pogacar (UAD) +3’26”

3) Geraint Thomas (IGD) +8’00”

4) David Gaudu (GFC) +11’05”

5) Nairo Quintana (ARK) +13’25”

6) Louis Meintjes (IWG) + 13’43 ”

7) Aleksandr Vlasov (BOH) +14’10”

8) Romain Bardet (DSM) +16’11”

9) Alexey Lutsenko (AST) +20’09”

10) Adam Yates (IGD) +20’17”

