His name is Tyler Cohen, is in charge – indeed, was in charge until a few days ago – of strategy and management of operations at DoorDash, a US platform for home delivery of food. But the dream of this senior analyst with a background in the consulting giant EY and many other experiences in marketing, he was one: working at Google. Except that Big G, it seemed, just didn’t want it: the expert, a graduate of Northeastern University and with a respectable curriculum including a limited knowledge of Mandarin Chinese, was in fact rejected 39 times. The fortieth, however, was the right one.





A story that teaches the value of perseverance, that of Cohen, exploded on LinkedIn, the professional social network par excellence controlled by Microsoft. “There is a fine line between perseverance and illness – wrote the man in a very successful post, sharing a significant screenshot of his e-mail – I’m still trying to figure out which one belongs to me”. That screenshot contains the long courtship in Mountain View: this is the list of all emails received from Google in which, with greetings and thanks, he was told that he had not been selected for the various positions for which from time to time, starting from 25 August 2019, he had applied. Until the last one, dated 19 July 2022 and emblematically entitled “Welcome to Google!”. Goal achieved.

Recruitments The first job interview is now done with an artificial intelligence by Dario d’Elia 11 July 2022



An even more paradoxical result if possible given that it comes at a time when all the tech giants, including Google and Apple, are slowing down the pace of hiring planned for the next few months (and presenting investors with accounts that are not exactly sparkling) in the wake of geopolitical uncertainties, the crisis of the international supply chains and inflation. And in some cases proceeding to a series of layoffs. Big G, part of the Alphabet holding, in particular suspended new entries for two weeks, establishing a slowdown for the rest of the year.

Safety Apple and Google to conquer the mobile phone lock screen by Carlo Lavalle July 19, 2022



In an email sent a few days ago to employees and viewed by The Information, Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president of Google, explained however that the hiring break would not have repercussions on the offers already extended to candidates (among which, due to the broken headphone, our Tyler Cohen must also be included), but that Google did not he would make new offers until the end of the break. “We will use this time for review our staffing needs and align on a new set of priority staffing requests for the next three months, ”Raghavan wrote. To get an idea of ​​the size of recruiting in this kind of pachyderm, just think that the same CEO Sundar Pichai at the beginning of July had certified that only in the second quarter of the year they had been hired another 10 thousand people. As of last March, the workforce was over 163 thousand employees, which at the moment will therefore be over 170 thousand.

The analysis From unstoppable growth to staff cuts. What’s happening to the tech giants by Arcangelo Rociola July 21, 2022



Cohen is therefore among those who have not been discouraged by the wind that has been changing for a few months: on the other hand he has tried consecutively to get hired by Google for three years in a row even with three or four applications a month, regularly rejected, to arrive at the total of 39 attempts. His was a desire that went beyond macroeconomic obstacles or the international situation.

On LinkedIn the story of his success (or rather, his stubbornness, success must now be earned on the pitch) involved something like 22 thousand people and collected hundreds of comments. The most significant of which from the official Google account: “What a trip it has been, Tyler! It was just time”.