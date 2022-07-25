Home Health Monkey pox: new symptoms identified
Monkey pox: new symptoms identified

An international study found new symptoms of monkeypox. They are similar to those of sexually transmitted infections and can be easily confused with these diseases, leading to misdiagnosis.

An international group of researchers has identified new clinical symptoms attributable to infection with the monkeypox virus.

The study, led by researchers from Queen Mary University of London, was published by the New England Journal of Medicine. Between 27 April and 24 June 2022, 528 cases were reported and confirmed in 16 different countries; 98% of these cases were attributable to people belonging to gay and bisexual communities.

Although, in many of these cases, the sexual route appears to be the most likely route of transmission, the researchers are convinced that the virus can also be transmitted with close physical contact, through the respiratory droplet and potentially through clothing and other surfaces. And since there is a global lack of vaccines and treatment for monkeypox infections, it’s important to aim for prevention.

Among the symptoms identified are single lesions in the genitals and pain in the mouth and anus, symptoms similar to those of sexually transmitted infections and which can therefore be easily confused with these diseases, leading to an incorrect diagnosis. Recognizing these new symptoms, and making health professionals aware of them, could improve diagnoses in the future, help slow the spread of infection by prioritizing global public health decisions regarding vaccine availability and treatments in the communities most at risk. According to international experts, among other things, these symptoms can manifest themselves in a severe form and lead to hospitalization.

Fonte: New England Journal of Medicine 2022

July 25, 2022
© All rights reserved


