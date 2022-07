The men who are there and those who are missing. And that in any case, when they exist, they are precarious, almost evanescent figures. This is how the life of Alessia Pifferi36 years old, in prison on charges of voluntary murder for the death of her daughter Diana, who was only one and a half years old and died of hunger and thirst, abandoned alone at home, in an apartment on the outskirts of Milan, for six days.