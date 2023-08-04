Government in Cyprus Approves Use of Unused Coronavirus Drugs to Save Thousands of Cats

In a surprising turn of events, the government in Cyprus has given the green light to repurpose unused coronavirus drugs for humans to save the lives of thousands of cats. The situation for these feline creatures on the island has reached a critical point, with a particular strain of coronavirus called “Covid feline” causing widespread deaths.

The specific coronavirus strain affecting the cats is known as feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), which is not transmissible to humans. However, this illness has taken a toll on the feline population, resulting in over 10,000 deaths according to the latest estimates. This alarming number of fatalities has earned Cyprus the unfortunate nickname of “the island of dead cats.”

Recognizing the urgent need for containment measures, the government has decided to repurpose drugs used to treat human COVID-19 cases into anti-Covid pills for cats. Government sources have stated that stockpiles of drugs no longer used in treating human coronavirus cases can now be made available for feline treatment.

These medications in the form of pills will be distributed through veterinary services across the island. However, this development has raised concerns among various environmental associations that have been striving to mitigate the situation with limited success thus far.

The severity of the situation is evident, with the island now faced with a complicated crisis involving its beloved feline residents. This issue goes beyond a restaurant inspired by cat food; it is a matter of dire consequences for the cat population in Cyprus. As the situation unfolds, hope remains that these measures will lead to a positive outcome for these magnificent animals.