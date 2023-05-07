GP Miami, sensational victory for Verstappen. Perez misses the big chance, Ferrari hurts

Clamorous victory for Max Verstappen who started from ninth position on the hard tyres, gradually overtook all his rivals and climbed into first position when poleman and teammate Sergio Perez, who started on the medium Pirellis, stopped in the pits for the tire change. Verstappen set very fast times up until his pit stop. The Dutchman rejoined the track on medium tires a few seconds behind Perez and it was easy for him to catch up with the Mexican on hard tyres. After a first unsuccessful overtaking attempt, Verstappen took the lead in the Grand Prix at the first corner and there was nothing more he could do for Perez, thus losing his great opportunity to take the lead in the world standings. Verstappen is too superior today for him.

Back on the third step of the podium Fernando Alonso with the Aston Martin. Another fantastic race for him who conquered the fourth podium out of five races and when he didn’t succeed he finished fourth in Baku. Bad Ferrari. Carlos Sainz, third at the start, was behind Alonso in the first laps, then gradually lost ground, finishing fifth. Sainz also paid a 5″ penalty, which however did not take away his fifth place finish. Charles Leclerc crossed the finish line in seventh place after a very difficult race which also saw him fall to 13th position. He dueled for a long time with Kevin Magnussen’s Haas and this says a lot about the difficulties encountered. Mercedes did well, fourth with George Russell and sixth with Hamilton. A breath of fresh air for the Alpine, eighth and ninth with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. Last point for a heroic Magnussen .

Final – Verstappen wins, beating Perez, Alonso third and Russell fourth, then Sainz’s Ferrari, fifth ahead of Hamilton and Leclerc. Gasly Ocon and Magnussen also score points. Following Tsunoda Stroll Bottas Albon Hulkenberg Zhou Norris DeVries Piastri Sargeant

55″ turn – Verstappen has 3″ his Perez poi Alonso Russell Sainz Hamilton Leclerc Gasly Ocon

Hamilton overtakes Leclerc and puts him back in seventh

Lap 53 – Lightning from Leclerc who is right about Gasly and goes sixth. Hamilton also overtakes Gasly

Lap 51 of 57 – Verstappen +2″3 Perez +18″7 Alonso +26″7 Russell +29″5 Sainz then Gasly Leclerc who sees Hamilton approaching, Ocon Magnussen in the top 10. Behind Tsunoda Bottas Stroll Albon Hulkenberg Zhou Norris DeVries Sargeant plates

Lap 49 – Verstappen immediately puts 1″5 between himself and Perez, who can no longer reply

Verstappen tries again on the pit straight, Perez stays on the inside but the Dutchman manages to pass him on the outside

Verstappen attacks Perez at the end of the long straight, but the overtaking fails

Lap 47 – Verstappen is already a few meters from Perez and will be able to take advantage of the DRS

Verstappen returns to the track just behind Perez, 11 laps to go, but the Dutchman has fresh tires and a softer compound than the Mexican

Lap 46 – Crucial moment of the race, Verstappen in the pits to mount medium tyres

Lap 45 – Verstappen put together a series of fast laps, Perez replies, but in the meantime he is 18″2 behind his teammate

Lap 43 – Stroll at the pit stop (the first and only one) and starts again with the averages

Incredible Verstappen gains again on Perez after 42 laps with the same tyres

Lap 40 – Ocon’s pit stop who returns behind Hamilton who has just overtaken Bottas for tenth place

The situation: Verstappen Perez Alonso Russell Sainz Ocon Gasly Stroll Leclerc Magnussen in the top 10. Then Bottas Hamilton Albon Tsunoda Hulkenberg Norris Zhou DeVries Piastri Sargeant. Still without a pit stop from the start of the race are Verstappen Ocon Stroll

Lap 39 – Perez loses a couple of seconds and finds himself 17″ behind Verstappen

Leclerc tries again with Magnussen and finally passes him by extending a few meters

Russell attacks Sainz with a winning maneuver, Hamilton in the pits for the first tire change

Lap 37 – Leclerc overtakes Magnussen for tenth place, but once again the Dane from Haas gets back behind the Monegasque

Nice recovery by Russell who also catches Ocon overtaking him. And now he is targeting Sainz, fourth

Lap 36 – Verstappen sets the fastest lap of the race with the hard tires he has from the start. Incredible how well Red Bull gets on with this compound

Ocon overtakes Sainz, but the Spaniard quickly reclaims fourth place

Lap 34 – First pit stop for Hulkenberg who starts again with the middle school

Leclerc 13th is struggling more and more due to the pain in his neck, the cause of the accident in qualifying

Russell recovers positions and also passes Hamilton (without a pit stop) for sixth place

Lap 32 – Verstappen Perez Alonso Sainz Ocon Hamilton Russell Hulkenberg Tsunoda Gasly, these are the riders in the points right now. Then Stroll Magnussen Leclerc Bottas Albon Norris DeVries Piastri Sargeant. Zhou at the second pit stop mounts the medium

Lap 30 – Perez is now 15″6 from Verstappen, Alonso is 27″2 while Sainz overtakes Ocon

Alonso also surpasses Ocon and rises to third

Lap 29 – Verstappen always keeps Perez at 16″2 while Alonso overtook Sainz

Still without a pit stop are Verstappen Ocon Hamilton Hulkenberg Tsunoda Zhou

Alonso goes to attack Sainz (who we remember will have a 5 penalty “)

Lap 26 – Verstappen (without pit stop) leads with 16″2 on Perez, Ocon third then Sainz Alonso Hamilton Hulkenberg Tsunoda Russell Gasly in top 10

Lap 25 – Alonso enters the pits to mount the hard tyres, but falls behind Sainz

Sainz penalized 5″ for excess speed when he entered the pit lane when he changed the Pirellis

22nd gro – Verstappen always with the hard tires from the start has +3″8 Alonso +17″9 Perez then Ocon who didn’t make a pit stop and Sainz

Sainz after passing Hamilton throws himself on Hulkenberg and manages to overtake him and is fifth

Lap 21 – Key moment of the race, Perez in the pits to mount the hard tyres

Lap 20 – The situation: Perez Verstappen Alonso Ocon Hulkenberg Sainz who passes Hamilton, then Albon Tsunoda Stroll Zhou Russell Gasly Magnussen Leclerc Bottas Norris Piastri DeVries Sargeant

Verstappen becomes more and more threatening with Perez and is at 1″8

Lap 19 – Sainz very close to Alonso, then goes to the pits to mount the hard tyres

Lap 18 – Russell Leclerc in the pits, hard tires for both

Lap 17 – Perez has 2″9 on Verstappen, then Alonso and Sainz divided by 8 tenths

Hamilton climbs back to ninth position also taking advantage of the pit stops of others

Lap 16 – Pit stop for Gasly, Bottas and DeVries, all three restart with the hard Pirellis

Verstappen doesn’t stop and also overtakes Alonso and goes second. From ninth to second in 16 laps despite the hard tyres

Lap 15 – Pit stop for Magnussen who puts on the hard tyres

Meanwhile Perez has started to push and brought the advantage over Alonso to 3″5, but now the Spaniard from Aston Martin sees Verstappen arriving

Lap 14 – Relentless Verstappen pulls the brakes on Sainz and climbs to third position

Verstappen has reached Sainz and is looking for the overtaking point

Lap 13 – Leclerc finally overtakes Magnussen, but the very hard Dane of Haas passes the Ferrari again

Leclerc fails to overtake Magnussen’s Haas and sails in eighth position

Verstappen is closing the gap from Sainz

11° giro – Perez +1″8 Alonso +2″8 Sainz +4″8 Verstappen +6″7 Russell +7″8 Gasly +9″4 Magnussen +10″0 Leclerc poi Ocon Bottas Hulkenberg Albon Hamilton Tsunoda Zhou Stroll DeVries Piastri Norris Sargeant

Lap 10 – Verstappen wastes no time and passes Gasly. The Frenchman was then attacked by Russell who overtook him with a good manoeuvre

Lap 9 – Verstappen overtakes Russell who has brake vibrations like Leclerc

Hulkenberg tries to overtake Zhou for tenth place, but runs long

Lap 8 – Sainz is still third, 7 tenths from Alonso and with a 1″4 lead over Gasly who keeps Russell and Verstappen behind

7th lap – Risk for Ocon who cuts the variant

In the pits Norris rear-ended at the first corner after the departure from DeVries. The Englishman from McLaren mounts hard tyres

4th lap – Perez leads with 1″6 on Alonso and 2″7 on Sainz. Fourth Gasly preceding Russell Verstappen Magnussen Leclerc Bottas Ocon Hulkenberg Albon Hamilton Piastri Tsunoda Zhou Stroll Norris DeVries Sargeant

Leclerc overtakes Magnussen, but on the straight the Ferrari driver is overtaken again by Magnussen and also by Verstappen who also passes the Dane

Nice overtaking by Magnussen on Leclerc

3rd lap – Already in the pits Sargeant to change the nose

Leclerc overtakes Magnussen and goes sixth

Perez starts well in front of Alonso and Sainz, Gasly and Russel overtake Magnussen

Ready for departure

In the three days, 270,000 spectators were calculated

There is a full house in the stands, today at least 90 thousand spectators

The circuit is built around the stadium that hosts the Miami Delphins games, American football

The training round has begun

Starting with the hard tyres, Verstappen aims for a long first stint

De Vries Sargeant Albon Bottas Leclerc Russell Gasly Magnussen Sainz Alonso and Perez start with the averages

Con le Hard Ocon Verstappen Hulkenberg Hamilton Zhou Tsunoda e Stroll

Piastri and Norris start with the soft tyres, i.e. the two McLarens

A Grand Prix is ​​announced Miami definitely busy. Sergio Perez on pole will try to bring home the 25 points of victory to take the lead in the championship standings, taking the incredible opportunity of having teammate Max Verstappen on the fifth row, but it won’t be easy. First of all due to the pitfalls of the Florida street circuit, then because next to him there will be a Fernando Alonso who with the Aston Martin will try to hit the coup like Carlos Sainz with the Ferrarithird on the starting grid. Charles Leclerc on the other hand, will start from seventh pitch after the serious error in qualifying and will try to recover as much as possible.

