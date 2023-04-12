news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 12 – New graduates for the new healthcare system.



The Graduation Day ceremony of the 184 graduates in the Masters of the High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems (Altems) took place today on the Rome campus of the Catholic University. “The work of the High School began in 2009 and is part of the forward-looking plan to support and strengthen the activities of our two faculties with a training structure to support the ‘third mission’ of the Catholic University, thanks to the High School system of the ‘University – explains Professor Americo Cicchetti, director of Altems – The founding figure of Altems is multidisciplinarity, the main cultural aspect of the Faculty of Economics, which combines many knowledge and skills: from economics to management, from medicine to organization , passing through communication, psychology, patient advocacy and new technologies, we are all aware that complex problems require complex answers and decisions”. “Altems – added the rector of the Catholic University Franco Anelli – is an expression of originality in the didactic and operational approach to complex problems. An example of multidisciplinarity, which combines the art of management and the medical art” .



There are a total of 356 graduates from the Masters and specialization courses promoted by Altems in the 2021/2022 academic year, recent graduates from the Catholic University and other universities, but also professionals in the health system already included in professional and managerial paths who choose through school a training that according to the objectives of the organizers is marked by innovation and multidisciplinarity.



