There is still the ‘stamp’ of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal national team who today scored 6 on the Luxembourg field. CR7 scored twice in the first 31′ of the game, in both cases after ‘consulting’ with the Var, bringing his total of goals for the national team to 122 which is, obviously, a record. AC Milan player Rafa Leao also scored in the 88th minute, having missed a penalty just three minutes earlier. From Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva and Otavio the other goals of the Lusitanians.

Atalanta’s Hojlund’s brace was useless in Astana as he deceived Denmark by bringing them ahead 2-0 in Kazakhstan. Then the home national team reversed the situation by scoring the winning goal in the final minutes, in the 89th minute, through Aimbetov. San Marino limits the damage and loses 2-0 on the field of Slovenia. Bosnia also lost 2-0 on the field of Slovakia by Gyomber and Lobotka.