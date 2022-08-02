(Pictured from Google’s official website)

Google announced the design of the new Pixel 7 flagship phone in advance at the I/O developer conference in May, and mentioned several key points. According to the latest news from the whistleblower, this year’s Pixle 7 is expected to be a little earlier than previous years. listed.

In previous years, Pixel phones were released after mid-October. According to leaker Jon Prosser, Google Pixel 7 will be officially open for pre-order on October 6, and there will also be an annual conference on the same day, and it is expected to be released on the 13th a week later. Full listing today.

According to the pictures released by Google, the Pixel 7 will continue the design vocabulary of the Pixel 6, mainly the color and the main lens with different cutouts. The current official information includes the use of the next-generation Tensor chip, and emphasizes photography, video, information security and voice. Unique features such as identification.

The outside world is concerned, can Google’s second-generation Tensor improve performance and heat problems? According to the foreign technology website “GSMArena”, the new chip will adopt a 2+2+4 core design and use the X1 core, which is similar to the previous generation, which means that the performance upgrade may not be large, and it may not be able to catch up with Qualcomm’s next generation. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, mainly still focuses on AI-related upgrades.

