Printable version

Press release no. 13

Release date 6 April 2023

Pa decree, Schillaci: guaranteed public utility number 1500

Guaranteed until the public utility number 1500 of the Ministry of Health. It is one of the innovations contained in the decree law on the strengthening of the public administration approved by the Council of Ministers.

“We had made a commitment to find a solution for maintaining the 1500 and safeguarding employment levels – says the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci – with this provision, the Ministry of Health ensures the service until December, pending assignment to a new economic operator. There were over 8 million calls to 1500 between 2020 and 2022. Once the Covid emergency is over, the public utility number can continue to be a useful tool to support citizens for correct information and to maintain a relationship of trust with the Ministry of Health“.

The Decree also envisages various measures regarding recruitment: the strengthening of the organizational structure of the Italian League for the Fight against Tumors; the strengthening of ministerial staff with the establishment of a unit for international cooperation to protect the right to health at a global level and new recruits for the national agency for regional services.