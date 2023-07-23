Guidelines on the management of skin diseases in children. « Medicine in the Library

Guidelines on the management of skin diseases in children.

An international team of experts has created a comprehensive guide for the long-term management of inflammatory skin diseases, including psoriasis, morphea, dermatomyositis, atopic dermatitis, lupus and alopecia areata, in pediatric patients treated with methotrexate.

Methotrexate Use in Pediatric Inflammatory Skin Disease: 2023 Guidelines

Methotrexate (MTX) is a widely used off-label drug for the treatment of certain inflammatory skin diseases in pediatric patients, but there are no official prescribing guidelines. To address this gap, an expert committee developed 46 evidence-based and consensus recommendations for the use of MTX in the treatment of these skin disorders in pediatric patients. The recommendations cover indications and contraindications, dosage, interactions with vaccines and other drugs, adverse effects, and monitoring. No consensus has been reached on the starting dose of MTX, but it was agreed that the maximum dose for inflammatory skin diseases in pediatric patients should not exceed 1 mg/kg per week, up to a maximum of 25 mg per week.

Methotrexate for inflammatory skin disease in pediatric patients: Consensus treatment guidelines.

Siegfried EC, Arkin LM, Chiu YE, Hebert AA, Callen JP, Castelo-Soccio L, Co DO, Cordoro KM, Curran ML, Dalrymple AM, Flohr C, Gordon KB, Hanna D, Irvine AD, Kim S, Kirkorian AY, Lara-Corrales I, Lindstrom J, Paller AS, Reyes M, Begolka WS, Tom WL, Van Voorhees AS, Vleugels RA, Lee LW, Davies OMT, Brandling-Bennett HA.

Pediatr Dermatol. 2023 Jun 14. doi: 10.1111/pde.15327. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 37316462.

