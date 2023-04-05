Why did Gwyneth Paltrow choose IV therapy as part of her diet?

It is the wish for “eternal health and/or youth”, ideally simply injected into the veins – nothing more. Anyone who chooses such “special forms of nutrition directly into the bloodstream” has developed a great belief in the supposed “health power” of these infusions. And faith is known to move mountains – in the case of rich celebrities, mountains of money. The infusion providers are happy about that.

What other celebrities are on similarly controversial diets?

Nobody really knows. As a rule, nebulous stories are trumpeted into the world whose truthfulness nobody can confirm. These include Heidi Klum’s mysterious egg custard breakfast, Adele’s mystical “sirt food diet” and many more … these are small exhilarating story bites to read in between, nothing more.

How do celebrities with recommendations influence the health behavior of the population?

If at all, only in individual cases – so very big fans might imitate the nutritional style of their role models, but mostly only for a short time (because who can keep up with all the mostly mega-bullshit nonsense for a long time). But the health behavior of the population remains completely unaffected by the eating habits of celebrities in the medium to long term.

What role do social media and marketing play in spreading controversial trends?

The influence of social media is ever-growing—especially among young health– and fitness-savvy adults who follow self-proclaimed nutrition coaches, believe their “health tales” and buy their lavishly-promoted products. However, their effectiveness has by no means been scientifically proven – so that the “followers” buy anyway, “emotionally lulling marketing” that addresses the deepest desires and dreams of the users takes care of that. And then this happens: the mind shuts down, the “hope buys in.” What follows is: disappointment.

Why do so many celebrities eat unusual food?

It’s kind of a quirk of people who have lots of money and are willing to spend it on lots of nonsense. You buy yourself a good feeling and also have a “unique story”, i.e. a unique story that is carried into the media world. And publicity is one of the hardest currencies for further personal success in the celebrity business.

Lots of celebs promoting ‘great detox program’ – what’s the deal?

Nothing. Because there are no scientifically proven methods that detoxify the body. Detox is a pure marketing term, behind it there is only moneymaking and plays into the hands of those who sell so-called detox cures. Only the body itself can detoxify – via the kidneys, intestines, lungs and skin. He has developed and perfected this over thousands of years through evolutionary biology, and it works extremely well, by the way.