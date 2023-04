BFederal finance minister Christian Lindner has had a hair transplant, as has football coach Jürgen Klopp. Photos with a receding hairline? That’s a thing of the past for both of them.

But if you are thinking about such an intervention, you should take a close look at the offers, because there are also dubious providers; and, like any medical procedure, hair transplantation is not without risks. However, if you pay attention to a few points, nasty surprises can be avoided.