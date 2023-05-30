Hair loss: with this simple home test you can understand if the situation is serious

Hair loss can be very frightening when it becomes continuous and excessive. However, there is a test that can be done to understand if one’s situation has become more serious than one might have assumed.

There are many, without any distinction between women and men, who want thick and healthy hair and do everything possible to achieve their goal. This also depends on the diet, which must guarantee all the necessary nutrients, as well as drinking at least two liters of water a day to avoid dehydration. Not surprisingly, it is often said that when these appear brittle and dry it is an indication of a problem, perhaps in the stomach and intestines.

However, hair loss can be a natural phenomenon, especially if this occurs in autumn and spring, periods in which the turnover usually takes place and those that are now dead are lost. If this occurs in a different period and above all if the quantity that is noticed may be excessive, however, it would be good to seek advice from a doctor.

Hair loss: never underestimate the problem

Hair loss is daily and occurs due to a natural exchangele, which can range from 50 to 100 hairs lost per day. The greatest peak can occur especially between October and November, when the number can be highest.

The situation can only get worse when the loss becomes higher, but not supported by the same turnover, to the point that real patches can be created on the skin. However, it would be wrong to think that this problem could only concern men. AND in fact, the number of women suffering from alopecia is growingboth the airy one (a small hole forms), and the androgenetic one, caused by hormones, which can lead to a small receding hairline.

Sometimes this phenomenon can be generated by various reasons. Among the most frequent are problems of malabsorption and celiac disease, thyroid or autoimmune diseases, stress, particularly heavy menstrual cycles, lack of minerals or vitamins following too drastic diets and typical skin pathologies, such as dermatitis and psoriasis.

Contacting a dermatologist-trichologist when you notice excessive hair loss is certainly the first step. Thanks to him it is possible to better understand what the causes may be and to identify a path together to be able to solve it.

Before that moment you can remove any doubts through a test that you can also do at home and better understand what it is. Everything is really very simple. BAsta pass a hand in the center of the hair and keep it open, so that the strands pass through our fingers. As you proceed, you must then do the same going up to the nape of the neck.

At that point all that remains is to wait and check how many hairs are left in the hand. If they are few it means that everything is normal, in the most serious cases you can even find yourself with real lost strands.

Alternatively, just before shampooing, comb from the back of the head forward towards the front of the scalp for one minute. A sheet should be placed on it, in order to check how much hair has been lost. You can then also take a few strands of hair and pull, seeing how many are detached from the skin. In the worst cases, all that remains is to contact a doctor.