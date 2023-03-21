Daily styling with a hairbrush, straightening iron and blow dryer really takes its toll on our hair. The result is dry and broken tips. In order to better protect them from external influences, a certain care routine is essential. This should include one product in particular: hair oil.

The cosmetics industry has long recognized the need for care products for dull and lackluster hair and has put together a broad portfolio of products that are all intended to serve the same purpose: to moisturize dry ends and – literally – give them more bounce. One of them is hair oil, which is easy to use and is said to bring several benefits. It moisturizes brittle hair, counteracts frizz, improves texture, strengthens ends and adds shine. Sounds almost too good to be true. For this reason, we have summarized the most important criteria for you that need to be considered when using it.

When is the application useful?



In principle, anyone who is struggling with one of the following problems can use nourishing hair oil:

You style and/or color your hair regularly.

Your syringes are dry and brittle to the touch.

You suffer from regular split ends.

Her hair looks dull and lackluster.

You have trouble taming your hair.

Your hair tends to be frizzy and tangles up quickly.

Important to know: If your scalp is particularly dry or flaky, using On Haar also be quite reasonable. However, if you tend to have greasy hair, this product is unfortunately not suitable for your approach.

Content: What is hair oil made of?



Most products contain natural oil from nuts or flowers. In contrast to ordinary hair treatments, these do not contain any silicone, but instead contain many valuable ingredients that care for your hair. In addition to jojoba, coconut, almond and avocado oil, argan oil is one of the most popular hair oils. It is obtained from the seeds of yellow berries that grow on Moroccan argan trees. The oil should be absorbed particularly well (and quickly) by the hair, care for it and protect it from external influences. Below we present some products:

Ultimate Elixir The Original Oil

The hair oil from Kerastase should give your hair more shine. This is made possible by the mixture of marula, amla, camellia, argan and corn oils, which promise a nourishing effect and counteract frizz. According to the manufacturer, the product is suitable for all hair types with a normal (i.e. not oily or dry) scalp.

Healing Oil Treatment

The hair oil from Macadamia is intended to care for dry and damaged hair with rich nutrients. According to the manufacturer, regular (albeit sparing) use of the product can make your hair more supple, easier to comb and provide more shine. This applies to normal as well as colored hair. It also shortens the drying time.

Luxe Oil

Also this hair oil from Wella combines several oils (argan, jojoba and almond). It is applied directly after washing and is intended to make the hair smoother – before and after blow-drying. According to the manufacturer, the restructuring and protective product is suitable for fine and thick, dry and damaged, colored and mature, gray and curly hair.

Dark Oil

The hair oil from Sebastian Professional is intended to fill the hair from the inside and strengthen it from the outside. Due to the combination of essential oils, sandalwood, cedar wood and argan oil as well as the DiffusX technology, the product absorbs particularly quickly – according to the manufacturer. In addition, it should be able to protect the hair from heat (from hair dryers and straighteners) as well as from UV radiation.

Argan Oil Treatment

The hair oil from Moroccanoil was developed for very light and very fine hair. According to the manufacturer, it is suitable for strengthening, styling and finishing. It is said to be able to shorten the drying process of the hair and make it more resilient and supple – thanks to Moroccan argan oil, fatty acids, omega-3 oils and vitamins.

How to use hair oil correctly



Hair oil is usually massaged into damp hair or applied to dry hair – this always depends on the manufacturer and is marked on the packaging. With both variants, it is important that you only use the products very sparingly. True to the motto: Less is more. Apply a hazelnut-sized amount between thumb and forefinger, then gently rub the hair oil into the ends. If you also want to use the product on the scalp, be just as economical with the dosage. Before buying, make sure that the oil is suitable for your hair type and whether it needs to be washed out or not. This makes the (purchase) decision easier.

