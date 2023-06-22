half a million sick. It is essential to support scientific research

Research, innovation, assistance are the keywords of the commitment of Ail, the Italian association against leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

About 500,000 people live with blood cancer and I’m 30 thousand new diagnoses: Thanks to research, patients are more likely to recover or live with the disease for years while maintaining a good quality of life. Supporting patients and making increasingly effective therapies available are objectives that can also be achieved thanks to the constant and ever-increasing collaboration between AIL and scientific societies and bodies operating in the hematological field.

The Association’s data show that over 20 million euros were invested in one year in research, assistance to patients and caregivers and to raise awareness and inform patients and public opinion, of which almost 80% in research, assistance and support for blood centers. Over 5 million used to finance 114 studies in Italy and 3.4 million to contribute to the operating costs of the hematology and stem cell transplantation centres.

On June 21, 2023, the 18th edition of the National Day for the fight against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma is celebrated, placed under the High Patronage of the President of the Republic and permanently established by the Council of Ministers.

The Day will be a special occasion to illustrate the most recent advances in Scientific Research and to be even closer to haematological patients, adults and children, through awareness-raising and information activities throughout the national territory.

AIL hematologists answer the toll-free number 800 22 65 24 throughout the day

The meeting with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, received a delegation from the Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma at the Quirinale. The hearing was held on the eve of The AIL president, Giuseppe Toro, brought the flag of the vessel as a gift to the Head of State, the protagonist and symbol of the ‘Dreaming Ithaca’ project, which every year on the occasion of the AIL National Day sails the Italian seas with the aim of contributing to the psycho-social rehabilitation of patients.

During the conversation, which took place in an atmosphere of great cordiality, the main stages of the long history of AIL were retraced, its founding values, the activities and the many services offered to haematological patients; constant support for scientific research as a primary tool for the treatment of blood cancers, and whose significant progress has made a decisive contribution to improving the survival and quality of life of patients. It has been pointed out the valuable work carried out by the volunteersmore than 15,000 women and men who donate their time and skills every day for free in the hematological departments, in the Ail lodging houses, and in the home assistance offered to fragile adults and children, and with their presence in Italian squares during the historic fundraising campaigns ”Christmas Stars” and ”Easter Eggs” which serve to finance assistance and scientific research.

The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella with Giuseppe Toro, President of the Italian Association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma, on the occasion of the AIL National Day

Ail’s commitment

“Over the years, thanks to research also funded by Ail, therapies have become increasingly effective and new ones will certainly arrive in the near future, capable of offering an ever better quality of life to patients” explains Giuseppe Toro, National President Ail. “Continuous support for scientific research translates into a virtuous alliance with scientific societies operating in the hematological field. We are very proud that this year, for the first time, Ail has made available a funding of 150,000 euros to support independent research projects in the field of blood diseases, presented precisely on the occasion of the National Day. – continues Dr. Taurus – Today there are 83 Ail sections in Italy with over 15,000 volunteers. Among the future projects, which we care very much about, there is the strengthening of psychological support aimed at patients, families and caregivers throughout Italy. The mental health of the patient and of the family who assist him are in fact fundamental to ensure adherence to treatment and to overcome the sense of loneliness and isolation that patients and caregivers often experience. To deal with the acceptance of the diagnosis and the change that affects one’s life, the help of a psycho-oncologist is essential for a patient, a recognized and specialized professional figure who supports the patient and the family in the treatment path, offering listening, understanding and support. Since 2020 Ail has also been offering a telephone psychological counseling service active every Wednesday”.

