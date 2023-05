49% of cancer patients, during the course of the disease, may be affected by malnutrition phenomena. At the onset of the neoplasm, however, up to 14% of patients with cancer in the metastatic stage are already malnourished. The pathology can, in fact, cause an altered use of nutrients by the human body and cause complex metabolic changes. Furthermore, in some cases, the therapies have toxicities that reduce the ability to feed.