Home » Apple Savings, customer boom for its deposit account at 4.15%
Business

Apple Savings, customer boom for its deposit account at 4.15%

by admin
Apple Savings, customer boom for its deposit account at 4.15%

The US savings account market is in the spotlight. After the launch in mid-April of Apple Savings, the savings account of the iPhone giant, other realities in the world of US neobanks are making headway on the deposit account market. The race is to grab the new clientele who are looking favorably on these new initiatives. Apple, with its attractive 4.15% annual gross rate, immediately recorded a boom in new customers who deposited over a billion dollars (and opened 240,000 new deposits) in just the first four days of starting the new account. For now this type of offer is reserved only for the US public but the hypothesis is that it will soon be extended to other countries and in particular to Europe.

The competition does not stand by and watch. In order not to risk falling behind, the American Step has also launched itself into the world of deposit accounts. The digital bank focused on young people has recently raised the rate on its account to 5% gross per annum. To give some other examples, Current, another reality in the world of neobanks, offers 4% gross annual payment while Greenlight, the banking app for children and adolescents, pays 5%.

The news is scary. The new models have long been under the spotlight of traditional banks. In fact, the old institutions risk having to cede market shares to the new realities that are advancing at a rapid pace and that with new formulas, for example incentives to save or reward points convertible into higher interest rates in the case of the use of payment cards attract the youngest.

See also  13th generation standard pressure i5 with 2.8K 120Hz OLED good screen: ASUS Intrepid 15i 2023 high-energy thin and light notebook is on sale for 5499 yuan – yqqlm

The new proposal from Apple certainly gave a jolt, which with its new account immediately prompted many US banks and financial institutions to raise the interest paid. At the time of Apple’s announcement, data recorded by Bankrate showed annual savings account interest rates ranging between 3.5% and 4.75%. One month after the launch of Apple’s Savings Account, the APY range has soared to between 4% and 4.85%.

You may also like

German Dax soars to new all-time highs

That’s what the TikTok ban in Montana is...

Electricity, consumption down by 4.3% in Italy in...

Three things all investors should learn from the...

Personal data from the EU to the US,...

Stock market: Dax at record high – this...

Resolution 32 of 04/24/2023 – Authorization of further...

Lidl manager Christian Härtnagel: “Nowadays, low prices are...

Real estate, in 2022 transactions for 123 billion...

BT plans to cut 55,000 jobs by 2030,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy