Espineli shows us his new single “Rocky Balboa”

The universe of this Madrid-based musician and producer unites the common sentiments of Generation Z through fantasy, cyberpunk and cartoons. At barely twenty years old, he has managed to make his songs an escape route for the problems of age, with a base of euphoric, accelerated polyrhythmic pop and with a set of unlimited musical styles, avoiding the orthodox and the predictable, since he merges them by experiencing new things.
Espineli’s music is the result of blending styles and cultures, of the dark sounds of European bands like ThxSoMch to techno, hyperpop and the most urban of the latest generation. Spineli leaves behind the pop teen to present us with a post-urban project in which surrealism and fantasy take on great importance.