Who is the boy who shot at the school | Info

The boy who shot at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school in Vračar was arrested.

Source: Espresso/Tamara Trajković/private archive

A terrible incident happened this morning at 8:40 a.m. at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Vračar, when a boy (14) shot and killed a security guard.

Several students were killed in the shooting, and some were injured. In the photos, you can see the boy who shot at the school, and who is being taken away by the police after the terrible incident. As it turns out, one child is already on the operating table. It has head injuries and is life-threatening. Two other children have gunshot wounds and are in intensive care.

See photos:

(MONDO/Kurir)