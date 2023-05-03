Who is the boy who shot at the school | Info

The boy who shot at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” school in Vračar was arrested.
A terrible incident happened this morning at 8:40 a.m. at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School in Vračar, when a boy (14) shot and killed a security guard.
Several students were killed in the shooting, and some were injured. In the photos, you can see the boy who shot at the school, and who is being taken away by the police after the terrible incident. As it turns out, one child is already on the operating table. It has head injuries and is life-threatening. Two other children have gunshot wounds and are in intensive care.
THIS IS THE BOY (14) WHO KILLED THE WORKER AND SHOT AT THE STUDENTS! Broke into history class with 5 rounds of ammo, fired at random
(MONDO/Kurir)