Today’s horoscope May 3, 2023 sign by sign – Affaritaliani.it

Horoscope today Wednesday 3 May 2023: today’s astrological forecasts sign by sign

Horoscope forecasts for today Wednesday 3 May 2023: let’s listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to better face the day

ARIES HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY WEDNESDAY 3 MAY 2023

Aries daily horoscope:

You and your love interest may need to revisit a conversation about money as Mercury retrograde in your earnings zone collides with Venus in your house of communication. Figure out who pays for what may be in the discussion. A conflict about values ​​can also arise. Are you and your partner on the same page? Don’t fret over a little misunderstanding. Take a moment to listen to them. Whether you’re a couple or single, asking for what you want can be difficult. Insecurity can leave you feeling unworthy as the Libra Moon opposes the vulnerable Chiron in your sign.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY WEDNESDAY 3 MAY 2023

Taurus daily horoscope:

It will feel like you’ve had this conversation before as Mercury retrograde in your sign collides with your ruler, Venus. Early in the day, you may need to revisit a matter involving love or money. Additional information can cast your situation in a new light. Even if you were certain of your position before, you may find that you see things differently now. Being flexible is not the same thing as being wobbly. It’s okay to change your mind. The Libra Moon opposes wounded Chiron, which can trigger sensitive feelings that you typically avoid. Vulnerability can turn to anger when the moon and fiery Mars collide.

GEMINI TODAY’S HOROSCOPE WEDNESDAY 3 MAY 2023

Gemini daily horoscope:

You may be conflicted about your appearance as your ruler, Mercury, clashes with the alluring Venus in your sign. A simple style choice can throw you off balance. All signs point to you’ve been down this road before. Maybe it’s time to consult a pro or a stylish friend. A new look can help you identify your assets so you can decide where you’ll benefit most from an upgrade. The gregarious Moon of Libra opposes the insecure Chiron in your community zone, which can make you feel like you’re not a good fit for the cool kids. Focus on how you fit in rather than where you feel left out. What you give your attention to grows.

CANCER HOROSCOPE FOR TODAY WEDNESDAY 3 MAY 2023

Cancer daily horoscope :

You may be wondering how much you should disclose about your love life as talkative Mercury in your house of community collides with Venus in your secret twelfth house. Deep down, you may sense that there are some things you probably shouldn’t disclose. Mercury retrograde signals that your friends have probably heard it all before. As such, they may not have any new insights or advice to offer. Why not ask your favorite love psychic for advice? You can feel like your insecurities are on display for all to see as the Moon in Libra opposes the vulnerable Chiron in your public sector. Talking to someone who won’t judge you can be a relief.

Subscribe to the newsletter

