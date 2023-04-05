Listen to the audio version of the article

Chiesi focuses on innovation and, also thanks to investments in Research and Development which in 2022 came close to 600 million euros, is growing by double digits. In fact, turnover reached 2 billion and 749 million euros, registering a plus 13.6% compared to 2021. The growth in revenues is also accompanied by that of profitability, with the Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA) improving by 7 %. The positive net financial position is equal to 1,390 million euros and shows an increase of 342 million euros compared to the previous year. Looking ahead, 2023 opened with sales volumes exceeding expectations, to the point that the group expects to reach and exceed budget targets and, also thanks to the integration of Amryt Pharma, aims to record further growth in 2023.

The burden of treating respiratory diseases

Europe remains the main market for the multinational pharmaceutical company from Parma, but there is also significant growth recorded at an international level, particularly in the United States, China and Brazil. The treatment of respiratory diseases continues its trend of growth, absorbing over 70% of turnover, supported by an important performance of the Global Rare Diseases Business Unit, dedicated to the marketing of products for rare and ultra-rare diseases, which recorded revenues of 332 million euros and growth of over 18% compared to 2021. Giuseppe Accogli, who recently became CEO of the group, explains that «the solid 2022 financial results are concrete testimony to Chiesi’s work in creating shared value for people, the community and the environment. The company has grown in terms of turnover, volumes and people, achieving important strategic objectives and continuing its path aimed at revolutionizing the way in which the biopharmaceutical sector conceives innovation. Chiesi, as a certified Biopharmaceutical Company, Benefit Company and B Corp, is driven by the desire to improve the quality of life of patients and their families».

Research and 42 patents

In 2022, 21.4% of revenues, equal to exactly 589 million euros, was invested in research and development in the various areas in which the group specializes. An increase compared to the previous year driven by phase III clinical development activities and confirmed by the 42 new patents registered with the European Patent Office (EPO), positioning Chiesi as the first Italian pharmaceutical company and third among Italian companies in all sectors for patent applications.

Over 55% of workers are women

Employment is also among the improving indicators. Globally, today the Group employs over 6,500 people in 31 branches, 7 research centers in Italy, France, the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom and Sweden, and 3 production centers in Italy, France and Brazil. Gender equality is confirmed as one of the main objectives in human resources policy, to the extent that women represent 55% of employees, a percentage that increases in the R&D area where they are over 60%. For the group, 2022 was the year in which the “zero gender pay gap” was achieved, i.e. equal pay for men and women at the same level and duties. This result is the result of salary analyzes and reviews, based on a method specific, certified and implemented by a third party, which compares pay by gender for the same position and conditions.