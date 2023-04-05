Loading player

Magazine Forbesamong the most important in the world as regards the economy and finance, has compiled its annual ranking of the richest people in the world, the most cited and authoritative of its kind. In first place is Bernard Arnault, the owner of the French luxury group LVMH. Many other positions are filled by the founders of tech companies, such as Tesla’s Elon Musk, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and so on. Although the first place is occupied by a French person, most are American and only three are European; then there is a Chinese, an Indian and a Mexican billionaire. They are 18 men and two women. Many of the people on the list are very famous and everyone knows what they do and why they are so rich; there are others, however, that are unfamiliar to most people. Inside each photo you will find the explanation of who they are and what they do.