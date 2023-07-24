Home » Monday and Tuesday still 16 cities with a red stamp, on the 26th only 2 – Medicine
Monday and Tuesday still 16 cities with a red stamp, on the 26th only 2 – Medicine

Today and tomorrow there will still be 16 cities marked by the red heat alert sticker from the Ministry of Health, but on Wednesday 26 July there was a drastic change in the weather conditions with the red stickers becoming only two, in Bari and Catania.
Still for today and tomorrow the 16 cities in red are Bari, Cagliari, Campobasso, Catania, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Massina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, breaking latest news, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Rome.
On 26 July the weather picture changes: red cities are Bari and Catania. The rest of the cities – out of the 27 monitored – are classified with a yellow dot (16 cities) and green (9 cities). A significant change from 25 to 26 July was recorded in 14 cities that passed from the red to the yellow sticker (these are Cagliari, Campobasso, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Naples, Palermo, Perugia, breaking latest news, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Rome).
There are 4 classifications of the ministry: green dot (meteorological conditions that do not pose risks to the health of the population); yellow dot (pre-alert.
weather conditions that may precede the occurrence of a heat wave); orange dot (high temperatures and meteorological conditions that can have adverse effects on population health, particularly in susceptible population subgroups); red dot (heat wave, high-risk conditions that persist for 3 or more consecutive days).

