TeamViewer supporting the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team

TeamViewer thanks to the Tensor connectivity platform supports the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team performance, ensuring better access to critical data during tests and qualifying. In a highly competitive world like Formula 1, where every millisecond counts, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team leaves nothing to chance by relying on cutting-edge technologies at every stage of its activities to gain a competitive edge.

Immediate access

With engineers both trackside and in the so-called Race Support Room (RSR) operating at the factory, the team needs continuous communication between them and the drivers to make split-second decisions. Immediate access to data, video and telemetry is therefore essential for deciding a correct race strategy.

In the past, the team has had to deal with problems of reliability of the software in use which hindered the provision of accurate and real-time data to the pilots. After implementing with success TeamViewer Tensor as a company-wide remote connectivity platform, the team again turned to TeamViewer for data feeds on the ‘drop-down’ screen used in the trackside pits.

TeamViewer supports the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team

TeamViewer’s Tensor platform offers enterprise-grade remote connectivity with unprecedented high security, scalability and manageability features. It allows engineers to provide drivers with fast and fully reliable access to real-time data during practice and qualifying sessions, while the driver is in the car. Data provided includes weather updates, race plans, strategy insights, competitor analysis, live TV, race replays and track footage.

Improved track work

Riccardo Musconi, Head of Trackside Performance (team Mercedes F1)

During a practice session, it’s important to give the driver the right information at the right time. TeamViewer has never let us down and has really improved the way we work on the track and communicate with the rider.

Reliability in real time, thanks to TeamViewer

Steve Riley, Head of IT and Service Operations (team Mercedes F1)

TeamViewer is faster, more reliable and has more features than any other solution on the market. In this way, in a reality where i milliseconds they make the difference in the results and the communication between the drivers and the race engineers is fundamental, we are able to guarantee the performance that is required.

Remote connectivity

TeamViewer’s remote connectivity solution ensures that every decision is based on accurate and up-to-date information, improving the team’s strategy for every race. Additionally, end-to-end encryption and conditional access policies are important for team data security.

Reliability, speed and security

Peter Turner, Chief Commercial Officer di TeamViewer

Considering the pace that sets race weekends, any technological implementation must be able to keep up. Even a single second of delay in riders accessing the data they need between races could impact the entire weekend. Our remote connectivity Tensor platform for the enterprise market meets these performance needs and is backed by a security system that ensures proprietary data is kept within the team. For the Mercedes AMG PETRONAS F1 team, reliability, speed and safety are fundamental elements and this is what Tensor guarantees.

