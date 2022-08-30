We were a little surprised by the news, but judging by trends in recent years, veterans don’t seem to be surprised. As it turns out, during the recently concluded 2022 Pokémon World Championship in London, hacker Kurt (@Kaphotics on Twitter) revealed that 44% of the Pokemon used in the VGC (the actual Sword and Shield Championship) were illegal or hacked. Hacked Pokémon.

What does it mean? Well, under natural conditions, it is impossible for such a Pokémon to have some stats or attacks. The truth is, in the rules for this year’s tournament (Series 12, which ends tomorrow, August 31st), there’s no mention of how to breed (or create) Pokémon to play in, only the time in each game, which can be Participating Pokémon as well as Pokémon that can use the Dinamax form (a typical Sword and Shield Pokémon title). Everyone’s stats and attacks, nothing.

So while in our normal game these Pokémon might be considered tricked or hacked,They are fully valid for official competitions. Modified or not, the excitement of the final between Eduardo Cunha and Guillermo “Castetti TP” Castilla will not be spoiled by anyone.