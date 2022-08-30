The first lesson of traditional culture for children “Children’s Opera Club 3 Bajie Change Change” premiered in Beijing

International Online News: On the morning of August 27th, the latest work of the Children’s Opera Club series “Children’s Opera Club 3 Bajie Changes” premiered at the Fanxing Drama Village Wu Theater. As a series of children’s dramas with more than 300 performances and an audience of nearly 50,000 people, “Children’s Opera Club” takes the national quintessence of Peking Opera as the form of expression, creating a tradition for children to “understand, listen to, have fun, and gain” Culture first lesson.

From the beautiful Monkey King who made a big havoc in the Heavenly Palace to the clever and cute little Nezha, the “Children’s Opera Club” has always been the “treasure performance” in the mouths of children. “Children’s Opera Club 3 Bajie Bian Bian Bian” not only continues the characteristics of the previous works, but also pays more attention to the inheritance of culture and the expression of traditional art, and adds interactive links, so that every small audience present can enjoy themselves. return.

“Children’s Opera Club 3. Bajie Changes Change” is based on the famous book “Journey to the West”. It is about Zhu Bajie, who has always loved “ditching” on the way to learn Buddhist scriptures. He was asked by his master to go to the mountains. King Jiao captured him, and Ba Jie used magic to fight the two kings. In the magic of Ba Jie, the beautiful “Heavenly Girl Scattering Flowers” and the catchy “Announcement of Lamp Name” and other classic Peking Opera arias were displayed one after another. Helpless, his skills were inferior to others, so Zhu Bajie had to ask his senior brother Sun Wukong for help…

Let children “understand and have fun”, the Children’s Play Club series has been continuously improving and improving the way of interaction on and off stage. The brand new “Children’s Opera Club 3 Bajie Bian Bian Bian” allows children to “play” on the stage through a series of educational and entertaining forms, such as face hooking, wearing costumes, learning movements, and performing on stage. Feel the charm of traditional culture.

The experience link of “The Goddess Scattering Flowers” extended from the new story allows the girls present to learn silk dance skills on the spot, and show the elegant and soft beauty of fairies in throwing silk, throwing silk, winding silk, long silk, and turning over. The lively and active boys can play the role of little skin monkeys, pick up the golden hoop and play, and experience the momentum of the Monkey King.

In the “game”, “cultural inheritance” is not forgotten. As a children’s drama with the theme of traditional opera, it is also the main creator’s pursuit to bring the original Peking Opera to children. Famous director Bai Ailian ingeniously choreographed, and every move, every word and every word on the stage has undergone repeated scrutiny and polishing. The beautiful lyrics and the essence of the story of Peking Opera are brought to the children in a humorous, playful and vivid way of expression, which not only improves the artistic aesthetics, but also improves the cultural accomplishment, so that the children can get the influence of traditional culture under the stage.

As one of the important works in the performance section of the 10th Beijing Huimin Cultural Consumption Season, “Children’s Opera Club 3 Bajie Changes” will meet you every weekend after its premiere.