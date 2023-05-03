Hamburger Miniatur Wunderland opens Patagonia and Antarctica | > – News

Status: 05/03/2023 4:47 p.m The Hamburger Miniatur Wunderland has grown by two attractions: Visitors can now visit the new sections Patagonia and Antarctica.

After the four-year construction phase, an international team had “achieved the almost impossible,” said Frederik Braun, founder of Wonderland. “We were able to capture the beauty and vastness of this landscape in these 65 square meters.” The new sections were inaugurated on Wednesday by polar researcher Arved Fuchs and Hamburg’s Senator for Science Katharina Fegebank (Greens).

Wave mechanics and crashing blocks of ice

According to the makers, one of the highlights is the Drake Passage between Antarctica and Cape Horn. A wave mechanism and visual projections should ensure a particularly realistic experience there – including day-night light play and a threatening thunderstorm. In the Antarctic section, thanks to the background noise, blocks of ice are said to fall into the water with a bang every few minutes.

Compared to other areas of model railways, only a few tracks have been laid in the newly opened regions. Nevertheless, in Wonderland style, humorous highlights were not skimped on – such as the penguins who treat themselves to a scoop of ice cream to cool off at the ice cream stand.

Next comes the Amazon

The plans for the expansion of what they claim to be the largest model railway in the world continue: after Patagonia, the Amazon rainforest and the Andes will follow at the turn of the year 2024/2025, and one year later the Caribbean. Parts of Asia are then planned. These should then find their place via South America on the fourth floor of the new storage facility.

Well over a million people visit the Miniatur Wunderland every year – more than any other attraction in the Hanseatic city.

