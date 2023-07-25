Hands off: You should never eat this during your period

If the stomach cramps and the stomach hurts, then these are the usual symptoms during the period, but nobody has to endure them – because the right diet during the menstrual period can relieve pain in the middle of the body.

Stomach cramps, nausea, binge eating or mood swings – the period brings many unsightly side effects. Diet is an important factor in this. Because if you eat the wrong foods, you can get even worse. Therefore, you should rather do without some things during the menstrual week.

You should avoid this during your period

Fatty meat can negatively affect your hormones. That’s why you should rather keep your hands off burgers and the like.

Fast Food: Of course, you would love to treat yourself to a huge portion of fries. You should better refrain from doing this, because the trans fats it contains increase your estrogen level. This can make the pain worse.

peas and beans make your stomach bloat. Since some people already have to deal with abdominal pain during their period, it can make it worse.

Cookies: The same is true of foods high in sodium, which can cause your stomach to bloat.

Caffeinated Beverages: This can worsen the premenstrual syndrome (PMS for short). Mood swings, abdominal pain or headaches can be the result.

Alcohol: If you’re getting a hangover along with the pain, you’re probably screwed.

Cola, Fanta, Sprite & Co.: Sugary drinks are absolutely not good for your stomach during your period. So it’s better to grab tea!

Finished products: It contains numerous substances that your body currently does not need at all.

This is important to keep in mind when it comes to nutrition

You should eat a healthy diet during your period. It is therefore best to eat fresh vegetables, fruit and light salads. There are a few other foods that can also help, including whole grains, salmon, oat, almond, or soy milk, flaxseed oil, or iron-rich foods like spinach, kale, amaranth, millet, lentils, chickpeas, and pumpkin seeds. Oranges, lemons or limes contain a lot of vitamin D and are therefore also helpful. And of course: Chocolate for more feelings of happiness is of course also allowed. However, this should not be consumed in large quantities either, as it contains sugar.

