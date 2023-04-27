“Hands on the laboratory, biological risks”: cholera, new epidemic?

Biological alarm in Sudan: to launch it is theOmswho warned of the existence of “biological risks” due to the occupation of a laboratory by the fighters pro-Russian supported at the time by the Wagner group. The biological risks have been defined by the WHO as “very high” following the occupation by the military of a national health laboratory. “Yesterday I received a call from the head of the central public health laboratory – said the representative in Sudan of Ginecra’s organization, Dr. Nima Said Abidat a press conference in Geneva. “they sent away all the technicians of the laboratory, which is now completely under the control of one of the conflicting parties and used as military base“.

The situation, he added, is “extremely dangerous” because the laboratory contains samples of pathogens from rubellaof the cholera and polio. This occupation therefore entails “an enormous biological risk”, he insisted. The WHO has already verified 14 attacks against health facilities since the start of the clashes in Sudan, following which there have been 8 dead and 2 injured. “Attacks against health centers must stop,” the World Health Organization demanded.

In the meantime, the Italian Foreign Minister has evacuated and repatriated all compatriots who have requested it Antonio Tajani back to pointing the finger at the Wagner group, Russian paramilitary contingent active in Africa. “It plays not only a military role but also a political role, that of creating in my opinion points of tension, contrasts, contradictions which then lead to embarrassment for the West, which is engaged in an action in support of the independence of Ukraine”, explained the head of the Farnesina a Radio 24: “This is the action that Wagner is carrying out, with a military presence that has political objectives”.