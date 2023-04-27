Home » Street Fighter 6 demo has arrived for PC and Xbox
Technology

Street Fighter 6 demo has arrived for PC and Xbox

by admin
Street Fighter 6 demo has arrived for PC and Xbox
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

A week ago, Capcom put out a Street Fighter 6 demo (we now have a demo of Street Fighter 6 on PS4 and PS5 “target=”_blank”>reports), but only for PlayStation, as PC and Xbox gamers had to revisit Wait a week. Well, that week is over, so the demo is now available for PC and Xbox Series S/X as well.

The Street Fighter 6 demo puts you in the role of Luke and Ryu in a World Tour mode where you can create your own fighter. The demo doesn’t appear to have a time limit, so be sure to explore it thoroughly so you’ll be ready when the full release launches on June 2 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox Series S/X.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  An Instagram page hunts down the perpetrators of the attempted coup in Brazil

You may also like

Dare to be naughty, NVIDIA is still not...

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, leak reveals the...

Space news up-to-date 2023: All information about the...

Amazon page leaks Beats Studio Buds+ will debut...

1Komma5° cooperates more closely with Porsche when charging...

It’s finally possible to create AI movies with...

Big pterosaurs ate small dinosaurs. Amazing things from...

Redfall gets a bunch of new Xbox Design...

Playstation Plus: These free games will be available...

Tango Gameworks appears to be working on a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy