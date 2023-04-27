Street Fighter 6 demo has arrived for PC and Xbox

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

A week ago, Capcom put out a Street Fighter 6 demo (we now have a demo of Street Fighter 6 on PS4 and PS5 “target=”_blank”>reports), but only for PlayStation, as PC and Xbox gamers had to revisit Wait a week. Well, that week is over, so the demo is now available for PC and Xbox Series S/X as well.

The Street Fighter 6 demo puts you in the role of Luke and Ryu in a World Tour mode where you can create your own fighter. The demo doesn’t appear to have a time limit, so be sure to explore it thoroughly so you’ll be ready when the full release launches on June 2 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox Series S/X.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here