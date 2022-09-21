SE today released the latest trailer for “Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core: Reunion”, which will be released on December 13 this year, and will be available on PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, XSX/S and Steam platforms.

Since its release in 2007, Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core has received numerous accolades for its touching story. Here is a remake, not to mention the high-definition graphics, and all the 3D models of the characters on the scene are completely new. The full-voice correspondence and the re-arranged music more vividly depict the twist-filled story connected to Final Fantasy 7. More beautiful and easier to play, please enjoy the changes that don’t stop at a pure HD remaster.

The game is set 7 years ago in the true story of “Final Fantasy 7”, and mainly tells the story of Zack Fel, a young Shinra warrior of the paramilitary unit of Shinra Corporation, who is ordered to find the missing senior Shinra warrior. Genesees Rappsadows. In the process of searching for Genesis, Zack discovers Genesis’ origin – Plan G, and his relationship with two other high-ranking Shinra warriors, Sephiroth and Angel Shure. The story of the game starts from the war between the giant company Shinra and Wutai, goes through the Nibelheim incident, and ends at a point in time before the start of Final Fantasy VII.

