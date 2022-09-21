Home Entertainment Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core Reunion new trailer released on December 13th
Entertainment

Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core Reunion new trailer released on December 13th

by admin
Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core Reunion new trailer released on December 13th

SE today released the latest trailer for “Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core: Reunion”, which will be released on December 13 this year, and will be available on PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, XSX/S and Steam platforms.

Since its release in 2007, Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core has received numerous accolades for its touching story. Here is a remake, not to mention the high-definition graphics, and all the 3D models of the characters on the scene are completely new. The full-voice correspondence and the re-arranged music more vividly depict the twist-filled story connected to Final Fantasy 7. More beautiful and easier to play, please enjoy the changes that don’t stop at a pure HD remaster.

Game trailer

The game is set 7 years ago in the true story of “Final Fantasy 7”, and mainly tells the story of Zack Fel, a young Shinra warrior of the paramilitary unit of Shinra Corporation, who is ordered to find the missing senior Shinra warrior. Genesees Rappsadows. In the process of searching for Genesis, Zack discovers Genesis’ origin – Plan G, and his relationship with two other high-ranking Shinra warriors, Sephiroth and Angel Shure. The story of the game starts from the war between the giant company Shinra and Wutai, goes through the Nibelheim incident, and ends at a point in time before the start of Final Fantasy VII.

Video screenshot

Sina Statement: Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, and does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description.

See also  “Satire and humor in ancient Egypt. The restored Erotic-Satirical Papyrus "

You may also like

South Korean actor Kim Nam-gil was infected with...

Literary Review | An opportunity to dissect the...

NU’EST Baekhoo’s Solo debut on October 12th to...

Korean actor Lee Jung-jae diagnosed with the new...

“Saodang” denies cheating and has an affair, saying...

Disneyland will launch MagicBand Plus wearables in the...

“Winchester Family” Release Poster “Supernatural” Prequel Story |...

Watches, the US and the lower end lead...

“Dream House” Releases Poster Teenagers Explore the Magic...

The cosmetics industry chain takes place at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy