China Suárez approached Benjamín Vicuña with a tender message

China Suárez sent a congratulatory message to her ex-partner Benjamín Vicuña after the launch of her first book, Blanca, the girl who wanted to fly: 10 acts to ward off oblivion.

Through her Instagram stories, the actress expressed her admiration for the way the actor has moved on after the tragic loss of his 6-year-old daughter, the result of his relationship with Pampita ardohain. In the publication, you can see an image of the book next to the emotional words of the actress.

“Congratulations. My admiration always for your way of moving forward, ”wrote the actress on her social networks along with an image of her.

Blanca, the girl who wanted to fly: 10 acts to ward off oblivion, is the title of the first book written by Benjamín Vicuña. In it, the actor reflects on the death of his daughter and the impact it had on his life. In the book, the Chilean describes his painful grieving process and shares his personal experience in searching for answers to the loss of a loved one.

The book was presented at the end of April on the actor’s social networks, who expressed his hope that this story could accompany and help those who are in a similar situation. In addition, Vicuña received a large number of messages of support from friends, colleagues, and celebrities.

