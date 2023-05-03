Petro’s explanation for the rudeness of Spanish deputies

At the beginning of their speech, the far-right deputies of Vox left the plenary session, considering that the reception of the Colombian president constitutes a “red carpet” and that supposes “the laundering” of “an unrepentant terrorist”.

Its leader, Santiago Abascal, also pointed out that Petro “has insulted Spain, to later receive the necklace of Queen Isabel the Catholic”, given that the Colombian president in an act for Labor Day in Bogotá made a reference to the “Spanish yoke” for Latin America in relation to the history of centuries ago.

“If mafe (Mary Fernanda Cabal) the bench that allows itself to be seduced by Latin American fascism. You told her that I am a friend of Pablo Escobar and that I am a terrorist. That is the effect of slander and insidiousness. They are leaving because my word cries out for freedom, peace and democracy,” the Colombian president said shortly after in a tweet.

In his speech before the Spanish Congress, Petro opted today to fight in “brotherhood” with Spain in the face of the threats of the climate crisis and the future challenges of humanity, “acting together” in a commitment that does not remember the past.