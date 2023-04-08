Wish colleagues, relatives and family members Happy Easter 2023! We have some beautiful greeting cards with special wishes or simply with beautiful and short Easter greetings that you can download and send free of charge.

When can you wish Happy Easter 2023?

Easter is a special festival that symbolizes hope and new beginnings. Even nature is involved, because the weather gradually gets warmer and sunnier after Easter. Of course you want to congratulate friends, family and colleagues on the special occasion. But then the question arises – when can you send Easter greetings?

The basic rule is – families and friends are wished a happy Easter on Sunday. Colleagues and employees can be sent a greeting card either on Thursday or Tuesday after the holidays, depending on their preferences.

Wishing my co-workers a happy Easter

Knowing when to say “Happy Easter” is important, but how exactly you do it is also important. Especially when it comes to colleagues or business partners, it is better to remain as neutral as possible. A nice picture that fits the topic and a short but well-worded message will do the trick.

We wish you relaxing holidays, a good start to the working week and an exciting and motivating spring. Of course, you can also thank the customers for their trust and maybe even talk about a planned cooperation.

Religious Easter wishes 2023

Of course, you can also use religious quotes to welcome family and friends to the festival. Choose a suitable greeting card and send the message via WhatsApp. Of course you can also download and print the card and then send it by post or use it as a gift tag.

Send Happy Easter wishes via WhatsApp for free

You can prepare a nice surprise for all family members who have to work for Easter and for all friends who are not seen at Easter. Send them a nice Sunday greeting card so they know they are always in their thoughts.

Write something nice for Easter? Greeting cards for the family

What should be on the greeting card? Cute animals, flowers, Easter eggs – at Easter it gets colorful again outside and inside. The card should also reflect the joy of spring and can therefore shine in all spring colors.

Sending greetings and wishing friends Happy Easter 2023

As for the motifs – Easter bunnies, chicks, Easter eggs and flowers such as tulips have now become typical Easter motifs.

Short greetings for Easter on a beautiful card

Other fresh blossoms and trees with green leaves also symbolize spring and the turn of the year.

Funny Easter greetings for friends and partners

Surprise your friends and make them laugh with a funny saying. Sunday morning is the perfect time for such an Easter greeting.

Funny Happy Easter 2023 images for family and friends

Short Easter sayings for the Easter card

We wish you a happy Easter and relaxing holidays

Easter greetings on a card to send free of charge

Send your loveliest Easter greetings via WhatsApp for free with this Easter card