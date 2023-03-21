Young, fit and healthy for as long as possible. This is probably at the top of everyone’s wish list without exception. And you have a lot in your own hands, says the renowned aging researcher David Sinclair from Harvard Medical School in Boston. According to him, personal lifestyle and environmental factors determine more than 90 percent of how we age. The genes therefore make up less than ten percent. The phrase “Age is just a number” takes on a new meaning. According to Sinclair, this number can certainly be corrected downwards.

Sinclair is 53 years old, but his biological age is 43

As the 53-year-old researcher told the news magazine ”

Insider

‘ recently told in an interview, his own biological age is now a decade below his chronological age. This wasn’t always the case, as in his 30s he ate and drank too much and was therefore overweight.

It was only through a lifestyle change that he was able to turn his biological clock. “My calculated biological age has dropped to a point in the last ten years that will probably give me at least ten years more life,” he told the newspaper. The researcher emphasizes that it is never too late to do something.

Sinclair’s five rejuvenation factors to lower biological age

According to Sinclair, here are five things that helped him lose a decade from his biological age:

One to two cups of matcha tea daily:

Matcha tea contains substances that, among other things, prevent cancer, says Sinclair. Matcha is made from finely ground green tea, which is considered very healthy due to its high content of polyphenols (secondary plant substances). Several studies have already confirmed this. In particular, the catechins ECG and ECCG contained therein are said to have a life-prolonging effect. Taking Resveratrol:

This is also a secondary plant substance that occurs in the skin of red grapes and is therefore also contained in red wine. Blueberries, cranberries and cocoa also contain resveratrol. According to Sinclair’s own studies, the compound was able to extend the lifespan of worms and other organisms commonly used in aging research. That is why he swears by taking this plant substance. Intermittent Fasting

: Sinclair says he only eats within a few hours of the day whenever possible. One of the most common methods of intermittent fasting is not to eat between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m., thus relieving the body for twelve hours. “The length of time I spent fasting that resulted also had a beneficial effect on my estimated biological age,” says the researcher. The previous study data also indicate that intermittent fasting has a positive effect on health. Because it promotes weight loss and thereby reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and other chronic diseases. Life-prolonging effects have also been observed in animal experiments. It has long been known in aging research that reducing calories has a positive effect on cell aging. avoid stress

: According to Sinclair, stress management is one of the most important measures against aging. “I don’t stress myself too much about problems anymore,” says the scientist to “Insider”. The human factor also plays a role: “Increasingly, I only surround myself with people who are not idiots,” the scientist told Insider. It is well known that stress is bad for your health. Stress leads to increased levels of stress hormones such as cortisol in the blood, which increases heart rate and blood pressure. If this goes on for a longer period of time, it also increases the risk of strokes and heart attacks. Sufficient movement:

A fifth factor that helps slow the aging process is exercise, according to Sinclair. And primarily aerobic, i.e. endurance training such as jogging, cycling, swimming, etc. If you train at least three times a week, you would do a lot to slow down the aging process. On this point, however, the busy researcher is not as consistent as he would like. To prevent health damage from sitting for too long, the researcher uses a standing desk, for example. Because, as some studies have already established, sitting eight hours a day is just as harmful as smoking.

Critical voices about Reservatrol

However, there are also critical voices regarding Sinclair’s rejuvenation measures. University of Washington researcher Matt Kaeberlein is critical of taking resveratrol.



“As soon as I see resveratrol in anyone’s dietary supplements, they lose all credibility,” Insider quoted the researcher as saying. In longivity research in particular, it has been proven time and again that the active ingredient does not have a life-prolonging effect.

The fact that Reservatrol nevertheless has a health-promoting effect has already been established in many studies. The substance is said to inhibit inflammatory factors that can trigger cardiovascular diseases. The ability to prevent the growth of tumor cells has also been shown in studies.

Researchers at Tufts University recently investigated how reservatrol slows down neurodegenerative processes in the brain. In laboratory tests, he was able to reduce the formation of plaques, such as those found in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.

increase health span

So if you adapt your lifestyle, you can do a lot in terms of health and healthy aging. In addition to the five tips mentioned by Sinclair, there are also

Healthy sleep,

healthy eating

as well as non-smoking

and no alcohol

to the parameters that have a positive effect on biological age.

In any case, for Sinclair, his actions are the most important steps in reducing his biological age. Nevertheless, the researcher is not primarily concerned with extending lifespan. It’s about maximizing health. “Nobody wants to be sick for a decade or have cancer that drags on or be frail,” he says. “What we’re really talking about is preventing these things or squeezing them into the last bit of life,” the researcher continues.