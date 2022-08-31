Summer is almost over, but the mosquitoes don’t want to go away. If you want to fight the itch of their bites, you have to do this.

Summer, we have said several times, is a truly wonderful season, but it has some small flaws that sometimes make it really hard to bear. In addition to the very high temperatures, what makes it really unbearable are the mosquitoes.

The latter are such annoying insects that they ruin whole days. There are those who are lucky and can also be in the midst of millions of mosquitoes, they will never have a bite and those who, on the other hand, because of their ‘sweet’ blood are stung in a truly epic way, swelling and becoming a real monster. The sting itself is not a problem, but the itching that arises from it is. Let’s see how to fight it with natural remedies known to grandmothers.

You can fight the itch of mosquito bites this way: simple and effective

When we think of summer and mosquitoes, we get anxious. A real nightmare to put ourselves there to imagine a wonderful holiday, with the crystal clear sea and the dream beach and then imagine all those stings that will give us an enormous torment. Obviously the bites bring an exaggerated itch to which, even if we try to resist, we cannot avoid scratching.

Fortunately, however, there are many natural remedies, known above all by our grandmothers that will help us relieve the itch, making it disappear completely in no time at all. Let’s see them together, maybe they can be useful if we don’t have suitable products to eliminate them.

The first remedy, used in ancient times and still today by our grandmothers, is latte e water All we have to do is fill a bowl with skim milk and water; dip a cotton ball in milk and water and pass it on the affected part of the body. Leave it like this for a few minutes and the itch will go away in no time at all, slowly deflating and making everything go back to the way it was. The second remedy is to use the lemon, which has antibacterial and antiseptic properties: obviously it might burn a little at the moment, but it will only be for 5 minutes because then it will go away.

Third remedy the mint toothpaste: this could be very useful to eliminate the itch and prevent the affected area from swelling. This happens because inside the toothpaste there is menthol, which has a disinfectant and calming action at the same time, which will therefore eliminate the itching. We can still use the chamomile tea bags, as if we wanted to make wraps. We can prepare a delicious chamomile tea and decide to use the sachets to relieve pain.