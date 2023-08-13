Home » Hawaii, fires in Maui, the death toll rises to 93
Health

Hawaii, fires in Maui, the death toll rises to 93

by admin

Ophra Winfrey in Maui to bring aid

Oprah Winfrey arrived in Maui, where she delivered aid to the population after the terrible fire that devastated the island of Hawaii. Cnn reports it, posting a video showing the well-known American presenter distributing packages in a shelter for displaced people.

Ophra Winfrey in Maui to bring aid

Oprah Winfrey arrived in Maui, where she delivered aid to the population after the terrible fire that devastated the island of Hawaii. Cnn reports it, posting a video showing the well-known American presenter distributing packages in a shelter for displaced people.

Ophra Winfrey in Maui to bring aid

Oprah Winfrey arrived in Maui, where she delivered aid to the population after the terrible fire that devastated the island of Hawaii. Cnn reports it, posting a video showing the well-known American presenter distributing packages in a shelter for displaced people.

Ophra Winfrey in Maui to bring aid

Oprah Winfrey arrived in Maui, where she delivered aid to the population after the terrible fire that devastated the island of Hawaii. Cnn reports it, posting a video showing the well-known American presenter distributing packages in a shelter for displaced people.

Ophra Winfrey in Maui to bring aid

Oprah Winfrey arrived in Maui, where she delivered aid to the population after the terrible fire that devastated the island of Hawaii. Cnn reports it, posting a video showing the well-known American presenter distributing packages in a shelter for displaced people.

Ophra Winfrey in Maui to bring aid

Oprah Winfrey arrived in Maui, where she delivered aid to the population after the terrible fire that devastated the island of Hawaii. Cnn reports it, posting a video showing the well-known American presenter distributing packages in a shelter for displaced people.

Ophra Winfrey in Maui to bring aid

See also  AUSL Modena - News for continuity of care: the Medical Guard has a new telephone number, free of charge and unique throughout the province

Oprah Winfrey arrived in Maui, where she delivered aid to the population after the terrible fire that devastated the island of Hawaii. Cnn reports it, posting a video showing the well-known American presenter distributing packages in a shelter for displaced people.

Ophra Winfrey in Maui to bring aid

Oprah Winfrey arrived in Maui, where she delivered aid to the population after the terrible fire that devastated the island of Hawaii. Cnn reports it, posting a video showing the well-known American presenter distributing packages in a shelter for displaced people.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

You may also like

Try these delicious ideas!

“He hates me because I’m vaccinated”

Which glasses suit me depending on the shape...

Hawaii, nearly 100 dead and a thousand missing...

What are the SUVs that are often overlooked...

New flat-rate VAT number at 5% (not 15%)...

Milan-Novara 4-2, goals and highlights of the friendly:...

Sect from Germany promises “healing” – with deadly...

tips for spending your holiday in safety –...

World, breaking news. Kiev, attacked Russian base in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy