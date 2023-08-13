Hawaii, fires in Maui, the death toll rises to 93

Ophra Winfrey in Maui to bring aid

Oprah Winfrey arrived in Maui, where she delivered aid to the population after the terrible fire that devastated the island of Hawaii. Cnn reports it, posting a video showing the well-known American presenter distributing packages in a shelter for displaced people.

Ophra Winfrey in Maui to bring aid

Oprah Winfrey arrived in Maui, where she delivered aid to the population after the terrible fire that devastated the island of Hawaii. Cnn reports it, posting a video showing the well-known American presenter distributing packages in a shelter for displaced people.

Ophra Winfrey in Maui to bring aid

Oprah Winfrey arrived in Maui, where she delivered aid to the population after the terrible fire that devastated the island of Hawaii. Cnn reports it, posting a video showing the well-known American presenter distributing packages in a shelter for displaced people.

Ophra Winfrey in Maui to bring aid

Oprah Winfrey arrived in Maui, where she delivered aid to the population after the terrible fire that devastated the island of Hawaii. Cnn reports it, posting a video showing the well-known American presenter distributing packages in a shelter for displaced people.

Ophra Winfrey in Maui to bring aid

Oprah Winfrey arrived in Maui, where she delivered aid to the population after the terrible fire that devastated the island of Hawaii. Cnn reports it, posting a video showing the well-known American presenter distributing packages in a shelter for displaced people.

Ophra Winfrey in Maui to bring aid

Oprah Winfrey arrived in Maui, where she delivered aid to the population after the terrible fire that devastated the island of Hawaii. Cnn reports it, posting a video showing the well-known American presenter distributing packages in a shelter for displaced people.

Ophra Winfrey in Maui to bring aid

Oprah Winfrey arrived in Maui, where she delivered aid to the population after the terrible fire that devastated the island of Hawaii. Cnn reports it, posting a video showing the well-known American presenter distributing packages in a shelter for displaced people.

Ophra Winfrey in Maui to bring aid

Oprah Winfrey arrived in Maui, where she delivered aid to the population after the terrible fire that devastated the island of Hawaii. Cnn reports it, posting a video showing the well-known American presenter distributing packages in a shelter for displaced people.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

